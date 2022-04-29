Dr. Matthew Christiansen, head of the West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy, took the stand Friday in the state’s ongoing opioid trial to explain how the addiction crisis has continued to have a hold on residents.
Christiansen was called as a witness by the state. Through questioning led by attorney Tope Leyimu, Christiansen explained the consistent increases in fatal overdoses in West Virginia and how he believes a large part of the ongoing addiction crisis is tied to the flood of prescription opioids.
Christiansen walked the court through pages of the Office of Drug Control Policy's overdose data dashboard. The dashboard breaks down the number of suspected and fatal overdoses in the state, with tabs delineating the county the overdose occurred in and the types of drugs involved.
“It’s easy to just think about these slides as just numbers — we get them through multiple sources — but these are people, family members, friends. They’re my patients, people I went to high school with. In Huntington, they’re my neighbors that have had an incredibly scary event ... and woken up with EMS standing over them [after being] pulled back from the brink of death,” Christiansen said. “It’s a tragedy, not only to these families a personal tragedy, but a tragedy for all of West Virginia.”
Anyone who lives in West Virginia, he said, likely has been directly affected by the drug epidemic.
The government presented data showing the consistent increases in fatal overdoses in the state. For every year presented, most of the overdoses involved at least one opioid.
Christiansen said it’s widely known in West Virginia that many people began their addictions with prescription opioids. Because of the influx of prescriptions through the 1990s and 2000s, when agencies started cracking down on prescription practices, people who used drugs were forced to turn to other substances.
That included heroin, meth and, more recently — whether they're aware it’s in their supply or not — fentanyl.
“I see this in my clinical practice and we know this from the biology of addiction — addiction works in the same area of the brain, regardless of the substance,” Christiansen said. “When someone becomes addicted, as what happened in West Virginia to prescription [opioid] pills, it can go to fentanyl, cocaine [or any other drug],” Christiansen said. “It’s not hard to see people who have that addiction-flip switched on move on to other things. That's one of the reasons [addiction] is so hard to treat.”
During cross-examination, attorney Steve Luxton, who represents Teva Pharmaceutical Industries LLC, argued that the dashboard and slides presented by the state show no differentiation between prescription opioids and illicit drugs.
Through one line of questioning, Luxton pressed Christiansen on a bill presented to the West Virginia Legislature this past session that would have ended the state’s moratorium on the creation of new methadone clinics.
Methadone is a proven intervention to help people with opioid use disorder. House Bill 4607 would have ended a 15-year ban on the creation of new methadone clinics in the state. The ban was enacted in 2007, when for-profit clinics began to flood the state with what many described as “insufficient” services.
The bill had bipartisan support and passed both chambers of the Legislature this session, but it died on the last night of the session after being amended to include other code sections. The Senate opted not to bring the amended bill up for consideration before adjourning from the session.
Christiansen supported the bill, and testified to legislators on the need for methadone services in the state.
On Friday, Luxton questioned if, since the Legislature — by not passing the bill — didn’t see the need for the services, there were any grounds for the state's claim that pharmaceutical companies, including Teva, created a public nuisance through increased opioid prescriptions.
Friday marked the 20th day of the trial, which could last until late May. Through the trial, the state is alleging that pharmaceutical companies Teva and a group of companies owned by Allergan Finance LLC created a public nuisance and violated the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act by mischaracterizing and failing to disclose the risk of addiction of prescription opioids medications.
The state also alleges the companies overstated the benefits of chronic opioid therapy and promoted the idea that doctors should prescribe higher dosage amounts without disclosing the greater risk involved.
Attorneys for the pharmaceutical companies have argued that their sales representatives appropriately and legally marketed their opioid medications. They’ve also argued that their respective opioid medications took up so little of West Virginia’s overall opioid market share that they couldn’t be declared a public nuisance.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey — who watched about nine minutes of the proceedings Friday — originally filed the lawsuit in Boone County Circuit Court in 2019. It later was moved to West Virginia’s Mass Litigation Panel, where Mercer Circuit Judge Derek Swope became the presiding judge.
The state is seeking an injunction to require the companies to accurately disclose the “significant risk and limited benefits” of opioid drugs and not to market opioid medications as front-line treatment for chronic pain.
The state also wants Swope to assess civil and other financial penalties against the companies. Those penalties would be dispersed among 54 of West Virginia’s 55 county governments and other municipal governments.
There originally were three defendants in the lawsuit, but Johnson & Johnson and the state reached a $99 million settlement Monday. Johnson & Johnson is the parent company to Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., which no longer is a defendant in the case, as per the settlement.
The trial will resume at 8:30 a.m. Monday.