Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango issued a preliminary injunction Monday to stop enforcement of a 19th-century abortion ban that she said is “too vague” to apply as is, clearing the way for abortions to potentially resume in the Mountain State.
The law, which was adopted by West Virginia from the Virginia constitution when the former became a separate state more than 150 years ago, criminalizes abortion as a felony for any woman who receives the care and any physician who administers it. Those found guilty under the statute could face three to 10 years imprisonment.
Salango, in explaining why she believes the injunction is “appropriate,” said it’s clear there are conflicts that exist between more modern laws and the one from the 1800s. If the older law remains on the books, she said, prosecutors could use their own personal discretion to determine what is and is not illegal, and such decisions would not be obvious to residents of the state.
“Perhaps when it was drafted, the legislation was sufficient to provide notice. However, in today’s world, it’s simply too vague to be applied,” Salango said. “The people of West Virginia would have no way to know which set of statutes a particular law enforcement agency or county prosecutor would choose to apply. And this is a result that cannot stand.”
Last month, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia — the only provider in the state — halted abortion services immediately, as the pre-Roe ban would have criminalized it.
With the preliminary injunction issued at Monday’s hearing, the Health Center is cleared to resume abortion services until further action is taken by the West Virginia Legislature to clarify its laws or an appeal is granted to the state Attorney General’s Office that would make the older law enforceable. Lawyers with the Attorney General’s Office said they plan to file an appeal of Salango’s decision immediately.
A spokesman for the West Virginia arm of the American Civil Liberties Union, one of several organizations representing the Women’s Health Center in its lawsuit, said Monday the ACLU is “reviewing the order” with leadership at the Women’s Health Center and “determining next steps.”
It did not say when abortion services would resume at the clinic, but Katie Quiñonez, executive director at the center, said Monday’s decision brought “a sigh of relief.”
“The impacts of abortion being pushed out of reach for the last month have been devastating. Our patients deserve more from their elected leaders,” Quiñonez said in a statement. “Make no mistake: Essential health care shouldn’t depend on the whims of a court or politicians, it should be based on compassion and what’s best for one’s life and future. We won’t stop fighting for the ability to serve our patients with the care they need — not now, and not ever.”
Deputy Attorney General Curtis Capehart argued in the hearing Monday that, while the state has passed more recent laws that regulate abortion, the initial law is still enforceable because Roe v. Wade no longer is and the Legislature never acted to repeal the initial law criminalizing abortion. The protection offered by Roe no longer exists, he said, and the intent of the Legislature has always been to limit abortion as much as possible, with respect to federal allowances.
Kathleen Hartnett, an attorney representing the Women’s Health Center, argued that the Legislature has passed numerous laws that allow for abortion to some extent. These include a law that allows abortions in West Virginia up to 20 weeks of gestation, a law passed this past session that bans abortions that patients say are sought because of potential disabilities in the fetus and other laws dictating mandatory waiting periods and counseling for those seeking abortions.
As she issued her order for the preliminary injunction, Salango noted that the more recent laws — and the penalties implemented through them — “hopelessly conflict” with the older one, to the point that the differences are “irreconcilable.”
A special session of the Legislature is expected to be called by Gov. Jim Justice next week that could overhaul all abortion-related laws in West Virginia in the wake of Roe’s overturning. No details have been released regarding what the new policies could look like.