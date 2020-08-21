West Virginia’s color-coded COVID-19 risk metric will be used to determine accessibility at nursing homes and long-term care facilities, Justice administration officials said Friday.
Adapted from the Harvard Global Health Institute model, the metric assesses risk levels in each county from green (no risk, virus essentially contained) to red (rapid spread, mandatory stay-at-home orders). The metric initially has been applied to determining viability of K-12 school openings and activities.
With new rounds of outbreaks at nursing homes across the state, including 30 facilities as of Friday, Gov. Jim Justice, for a second time, ordered the closure of visitation at nursing homes on Aug. 12.
Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch said Friday the risk assessment will be used to determine visitation and other restrictions at nursing homes on a county-by-county basis.
Once the governor’s executive order is lifted, visitation will be permitted at nursing homes in green and yellow counties, Crouch said.
In counties with red risk levels, there will be no visitations, with possible exceptions for compassionate care, and communal dining and non-essential services will be canceled.
In counties with orange risk levels (signaling accelerated spread), visitation will be closed, but communal dining and non-essential services will be permitted.
Meanwhile, the four-color metric underwent another tweak Friday, with new cases in counties with less than 16,000 population to be measured on a 14-day rolling average, not the 7-day rolling average used in larger counties.
Dr. Clay Marsh, Justice's COVID-19 czar and vice president of health sciences at West Virginia University, said the issue is that the Harvard Global model uses a measure of the number of cases per 100,000 population, which means, in smaller West Virginia counties, the actual number of cases has to be multiplied from seven to 14 times to reach a per-100,000 population measure.
“It may make them look worse than they really are,” Marsh said.
With the tweaks, including counting outbreaks at nursing homes and correctional institutions as one resident, West Virginia’s version of the risk metric as of Friday showed 29 green counties, 23 yellow counties, two orange counties and one red county.
The Harvard Global map shows West Virginia with 11 green counties, 38 yellow counties, five orange counties and one red county.
On a separate matter Friday, Justice said it is not in his purview to raise objections to U.S. Postal Service service cutbacks nationally, cuts that could affect timely delivery of absentee ballots.
“I think that is out of my arena,” Justice said, saying it is up to Secretary of State Mac Warner to work with the Postal Service to resolve any issues.