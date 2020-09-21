Gov. Jim Justice is pushing for doubling the number of COVID-19 tests conducted each day statewide, both as a way to push down percentages of positive cases, and to identify asymptomatic “super spreaders.”
“Go get tested. The more we test, the more we’ll know,” Justice said during Monday’s state COVID-19 briefing.
Administration officials said the goal is to increase the number of tests conducted each day from an average of about 3,500 tests to 7,000 or more tests a day, with an emphasis in testing in higher-risk orange and red counties on the state’s risk map.
The call for increased testing follows a recent surge in rates of positive cases statewide, an increase administration officials blamed in part on fewer state residents undergoing testing, on the incorrect assumption that more testing would increase chances that their counties would be pushed into the restricted orange or red categories.
That instead resulted in a higher percentage of individuals with symptoms undergoing testing, resulting in higher rates of positive tests, officials said.
On three occasions Monday, Justice urged parents to have their children tested, while perhaps underplaying the unpleasant aspects of the test, saying, “It is a nothing test. There’s nothing to it.”
Currently, according to the DHHR dashboard, children ages 0 to 9 account for just 3.45% of state COVID-19 cases, while the 10-to-19 age group accounts for 11.76% of cases, with only the 60-to-69 age group having a lower percentage, at 11.07%.
Initially, there had been issues with insufficient testing capacity in the state, with long waits for test results.
DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said Monday that is less of an issue now as local health departments and hospitals have contracted with private labs for testing.
“We’re working hard to make sure all those labs are connected with DHHR,” he said of electronic reporting of test results.
“We’re pushing to make testing a priority for red, orange, gold and other counties,” Crouch added.
Justice said Monday he’s willing to look at having more evening hours for free state COVID-19 testing at locations around the state. Currently, most of the sites offer testing from morning to mid-afternoon.
“I surely understand people are working and it’s hard to get there,” he said.