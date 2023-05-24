Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday announced the new cabinet secretaries to lead the three new agencies created by the separation of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

The announcement marks another step toward the reorganization and separation of the DHHR, as mandated by House Bill 2006, signed into law on March 4 and set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

