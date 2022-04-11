Jeremiah Samples, the former deputy secretary for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources whose employment abruptly ended last week, released a statement Monday lamenting the challenges facing the department.
Samples had served as deputy secretary since 2017. His employment ended on April 7, though details surrounding his departure remain unclear.
Neither Samples nor representatives from the state have confirmed whether Samples was fired from the position or left of his own choosing. Asked directly about Samples' employment during Monday's COVID-19 briefing, both Gov. Jim Justice and DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch focused their comments on recent attempts to split DHHR into two separate departments.
A bill that would have done just that, creating a second secretary position for the newly established Department of Health in the process, passed the Legislature earlier this year. On March 30, Justice vetoed the bill, saying he believed the state needed to take “a deeper look” at issues within DHHR and potential solutions.
“At the end of the day, all of us know that there are challenges and issues in DHHR and they're not new,” Justice said Monday. “To hastily pump out a bill that could really, we could have blown our legs off with it.”
Justice continued, saying he thanked Samples “for the work he did here.”
“If things didn't work out or anything, you know, he’s an at-will employee,” Justice said. “I expect our secretaries to do their job and to do what they think is in the best interest of all the people in their agency.”
Crouch said Monday he would not “get into the details” of Samples’ departure as it was a personnel matter. He did, however, allude to tensions within the department.
“We all have to pull the rope in the same direction," Crouch said. "This is a large agency, and we have to have everybody on board in terms of what we’re doing."
Crouch said that under his leadership, the DHHR has always cooperated with the governor. If that means, in the future, splitting up the agency, “then we’ll make sure that happens,” Crouch said.
Throughout the 2022 legislative session, Crouch was vocally opposed to the proposed split. He warned lawmakers of the department's convoluted funding mechanisms and the challenges that would arise from trying to split them.
Samples’ statement on Monday did not specifically reference the proposed DHHR split. He did say there were differences of opinion between him and Crouch, generally, on the challenges facing the department.
“Unfortunately, Secretary Crouch and I have not shared the same views on what the problems are [in DHHR], how to handle them, or the urgency of achieving results, but I respect this parting of ways and pray for the State’s success in solving these issues,” Samples wrote.
Samples could not be reached for further comment Monday.
In his statement, Samples said he has been disappointed in what he sees as stunted progress for the state’s largest agency.
“Despite having an allocated budget of [around] $7.5 billion, tireless dedication by wonderful staff and commissioners, and an expectation for success from the Governor, DHHR has struggled to make, and even lost, progress in many critical areas,” Samples wrote. “Child welfare, substance use disorder, protection of the vulnerable, management of state health facilities, EMS and provider capacity, supporting client transition from public assistance to the workforce, contract management, and many more DHHR responsibilities have simply not met anyone’s expectation, especially my own.”
These issues are complex, Samples noted, but those in leadership “can never forget that every statistic is a real person.”
“We must do better,” he wrote.
In a tweet Monday, House Majority Leader Amy Summers, R-Taylor, said Samples’ statement was “an accurate depiction of the current state of affairs” in West Virginia.
“It helps you understand why [Samples] will be missed as he tirelessly worked to improve the system and the lives of others,” she continued.
Samples had a long history working in state government.
Prior to serving as deputy secretary, Samples worked as assistant to the DHHR Secretary, having been hired for former department secretary Karen Bowling in 2013.
Samples previously worked as director of health policy for the state Office of the Insurance Commissioner. He also worked as a legislative intern before working in DHHR’s offices of Communications and Legislative Affairs, General Counsel, and Deputy Secretary before becoming Deputy Secretary himself.
Samples also previously worked for the Governor’s Office of Health Enhancement and Lifestyle Planning.
On Monday, he said he remained “full of hope.”
“My departure from DHHR is an opportunity to rededicate myself to serving West Virginia and our people. Despite our challenges, I feel positive about the future and the many new ways that I can help our State,” he said. “I look forward to continuing this work with dedicated partners moving forward. Thank you for allowing me to serve you.”