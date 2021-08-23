Despite a tenfold increase in active COVID-19 cases, a tenfold increase in hospitalizations, and a tenfold increase in West Virginians being treated in intensive care units, Gov. Jim Justice said Monday it’s too early to take action on the delta variant surge statewide.
“Right now, I don’t think we need to jump right this second,” Justice said of reimposing any public health mandates.
“We’re watching it real close,” he added during Monday’s state COVID-19 briefing.
Earlier, Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University and state COVID-19 czar, cited the tenfold increase in COVID-19 cases since early July, saying, “We’re seeing this happening all across our state … Our state map is basically getting red.”
The Department of Health and Human Resources' COVID-19 risk map, which uses the lower of two indicators for each county, has 47 of 55 counties in high-risk red or orange colors. The Harvard Global risk map has 50 counties in red and five counties in orange, and ranks West Virginia as having the 18th highest rate of COVID-19 spread in the U.S.
Marsh said the state’s COVID-19 death rate has also doubled in the past two weeks, going from an average of six deaths per week to 11 to 13 deaths a week currently.
“We are very worried. We are starting to see the inflection point -- a ten-times increase in the number of cases since the first week of July,” he said. “We know the time is now to be able to give any protective or lifesaving measures that we can possibly do for our residents.”
Marsh said the timing is particularly troubling given studies in Israel showing that the Pfizer vaccine loses effectiveness over time, particularly in adults age 60 and over.
Currently, state residents who are immunocompromised can get additional vaccine doses after receiving the initial series of Pfizer or Moderna shots. Booster shots are expected to become available to those vaccinated eight or more months ago, beginning Sept. 20.
Justice also recited the troubling state COVID-19 figures for Monday: 10,543 active cases, 2,486 new cases since Friday, 3,016 deaths, 447 hospitalizations with 143 in ICU, and a daily positivity rate of 11.44%.
However, in contrast to Marsh, Justice said now is not the time to take additional action to slow the spread of the virus.
He ruled out a statewide face mask mandate, noting masks are not 100% effective against delta variant spread, and said he will not order state employees to be vaccinated in light of the FDA formally giving full approval to the Pfizer vaccine on Monday.
“As far as mandates, I want us to stay as far away from that as we possibly can,” Justice said. “Absolutely, I believe it should be a choice.”
However, he strongly encouraged people to get vaccinated, noting that others are also doing so.
“I watched President Trump the other night, and he said, 'Go get a shot in your arm. Go get a shot in your arm,'" Justice said, referring to a rally Saturday night in Alabama.
Justice also repeated Monday he is leaving it up to localities, particularly county boards of education, to determine whether to impose mask mandates or other public health measures in light of the delta variant surge.
“We felt like the locals have a whole lot more insight as to what’s going on in their communities then maybe we have in Charleston,” he said.
However, Justice said all options remain on the table, suggesting mandates may become necessary if the situation continues to worsen.
“We’re on a pathway to the masks, we’re on a pathway to the virtual school in a lot of situations, we’re on a pathway to having a lot more people dying,” Justice said, encouraging people to get vaccinated to avoid those outcomes.
Justice encouraged West Virginians to “buckle up” and “stay on our toes in every way,” citing a recent increase in breakthrough cases -- including two members of his State Police detail.
Justice offered no further comment, including whether he was personally exposed, and media participating in the teleconference did not follow up. Justice obviously was not in isolation Monday during his briefing from the governor’s reception room in the Capitol.
According to the DHHR dashboard, the state has had 3,926 breakthrough cases, with 0.44% of fully vaccinated West Virginians contracting COVID-19.