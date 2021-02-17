Gov. Jim Justice hinted Wednesday that he might announce relaxation of restrictions on businesses and school activities at Friday's West Virginia COVID-19 briefing.
“I hope to update you on just this on Friday regarding some ideas to lessen the restrictions on our businesses, and on our schools," Justice said during Wednesday’s briefing.
The governor said he has been meeting with members of the interagency task force and state Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch to discuss possible rollbacks.
A number of COVID-19 restrictions on state businesses remain in effect, including requiring face masks in public buildings and limiting seating for bars and restaurants offering indoor dining.
Justice also postponed the start of the winter season for interscholastic sports until March 4.
The governor offered the foreshadowing at a time when state COVID-19 infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths are on the decline following a post-Thanksgiving holiday spike that peaked in late December and early January.
James Hoyer, director of the interagency task force, noted that COVID-19 deaths have dropped 70% in the first six weeks of 2021, likely a result of completing vaccinations in all nursing homes and long-term care facilities in January.
He said the amount of COVID-19 vaccines delivered to West Virginia has ramped up notably in recent weeks, going from an initial base rate of 23,600 doses a week in December, then up to 30,000 doses a week, to the current level of 33,000 doses a week. Hoyer said that, beginning next week, the base rate will increase to 40,600 doses.
“We continue to see steady progress and growth,” he said of vaccine deliveries.
On the downside, next week’s distribution of vaccines to Walgreen’s pharmacies will be 5,800 doses, not the expected 7,300 doses.
Also during Wednesday’s briefing:
- Hoyer responded to criticism that the vaccinations are not being evenly distributed among the 55 counties.
He noted that, with first priorities being residents and staff of nursing homes and long-term care facilities and health care providers, initial doses were concentrated in localities where those facilities and providers are concentrated.
“We are focused on all of West Virginia," Hoyer said, "but we are also focused on our principles.”
Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch added that, effective Wednesday, the DHHR COVID-19 dashboard includes data for vaccinations by county, with breakdowns by age, race and gender.
- Regarding the possible cancellation of vaccination clinics because of severe weather, Hoyer said task force members meet three times daily to coordinate distribution efforts.
“We will have a plan, if we need to, to move vaccines to other locations and, next week, backfill those locations,” he said.