West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice returned to his briefing room Tuesday after falling ill last week and postponing all COVID-19 briefings.
A news release last week said Justice received treatment for “possible Lyme disease,” but tested negative for COVID-19.
“I can’t imagine the magnitude of a small little tick that can get on you and cause all sorts of issues and everything,” Justice said Tuesday. “I’m really foreign to getting to feeling that bad … It’s an unusual feeling.”
Justice cautioned everyone to be aware of ticks and tick bites as they head outdoors this summer. He told them to take any illness seriously, and to get checked out if they aren’t feeling well.
West Virginia reported 1,972 new COVID-19 cases over Memorial Day weekend, as active cases in the state decreased to 2,184. That’s 193 fewer active cases than were reported Friday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard.
To date, 6,948 West Virginians have died from COVID-19 infections, including three deaths reported over the weekend.
As of Tuesday, 165 residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including four children. That’s 19 more patients than were reported Friday, per the dashboard. Of those hospitalized, 23 patients -- including one child -- were in intensive care units. Nine patients -- also including one child -- were receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 58% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated, per the dashboard. That increased to 74% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and to 78% unvaccinated for patients on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, about 50% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus.