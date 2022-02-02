Gov. Jim Justice, along with the governors in Virginia and Tennessee, will “talk” with Biden administration representatives Thursday regarding the states’ requests to allow employees at federally regulated health care facilities to avoid a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers.
The requests came in response to a U.S. Supreme Court decision last month that upheld a Biden administration policy implementing a vaccine requirement for most health care workers.
Justice sent the waiver request to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this week due to concern on how the mandate could effect “rural” hospitals in the state, which — along with all hospitals across West Virginia and the nation — are already facing staffing shortages.
The governor has yet to provide any specific examples of counties or facilities struggling with hospital staffing due to a vaccine mandate.
Jim Kauffman, head of the state Hospital Association, said in an interview Wednesday that he and his members “greatly appreciate” the governor’s concern on staffing challenges. Hospitals in the state, however, are not in a position to risk losing any funds from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which could happen if facilities don’t comply with the mandate by Feb. 28.
About 75% of West Virginians receive their health care coverage from the government, including Medicare, Medicaid and PEIA. Facilities rely on CMS for reimbursement of these services, Kauffman said.
While staffing challenges are serious — a number of health care workers have left the field in recent years — Kauffman said a “vast majority” of hospital staffers, “98% to 99% of them” in West Virginia, have already been vaccinated or have gotten exemptions approved.
Hospital leaders are “constantly” working with the small number of employees who are yet to be vaccinated to convince them of the safety and benefits of doing so, Kauffman said.
As of Wednesday, 1,097 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 in West Virginia, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard. Twenty of those patients are children. That’s the most recorded since the state started publicly reporting pediatric hospitalizations.
Of total hospitalizations, 235 patients — including three children — are in an intensive care unit, and 124 — including one child — are receiving care on a ventilator.
Sixty-eight percent of those hospitalized for the virus are not vaccinated, per the dashboard. That increases to 78% for those in the ICU and 84% for patients on ventilators.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar, said Wednesday that while case counts seem to be “evening out,” West Virginia should expect to see potential increases in hospitalizations and especially deaths if the current surge is coming to an end.
The state reported 2,988 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and the active case count is down to 11,491, according to the dashboard. That’s 1,352 fewer active cases than reported Tuesday and nearly 7,000 fewer than last Wednesday.
Deaths in the state tied to COVID-19 totaled 5,814 on Wednesday, with 36 of those reported overnight.
James Hoyer, head of the state interagency task force, said the state is receiving more units of Sotrovimab, the only monoclonal antibody treatment available that is effective against the omicron variant, up to 360 this week compared to 312 last week.
“This is good progress and it’s going to help us out, but it’s still not nearly the amount we need,” Hoyer said.
State health leaders on Wednesday’s briefing repeatedly begged residents — specifically those over 50 — to get their booster shots.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
To date, about 56% of eligible West Virginians — 951,875 individuals — are fully vaccinated against the virus. Another 9% of those eligible — 153,243 residents — report being partially vaccinated, per the dashboard.
More than 40% of residents who are fully vaccinated — 383,601 people — have received a booster shot.