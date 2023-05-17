Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday said he hasn’t done an “about-face” on the subject of COVID-19 vaccinations, despite a comment he made last week that the unvaccinated may be “the group that is the safest and the healthiest.”

Justice made the comment May 10 while taking questions from the media during an administration briefing marking the end of the coronavirus national public health emergency, which ended May 11.

Stories you might like

Roger Adkins covers politics.

He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you