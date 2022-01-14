The governor tested positive for COVID-19 late Tuesday night, and was feeling “extremely unwell” then. On Wednesday, he was administered monoclonal antibody treatments which made him feel ”100% better” by Thursday, per previous interviews with his chief of staff, Brian Abraham.
Abraham could not reached for comment on Friday.
Talking to Kercheval Friday, Justice said he knew he was “not sounding that great,” but that his physical symptoms had mostly subsided and he was eager to get back to Charleston.
“It’s driving me crazy being around the house, to tell you the truth,” he said.
According to guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who test positive for COVID-19 and are symptomatic — no matter their vaccination status — should isolate in their homes for at least five days. After the isolation ends, those who tested positive and experienced symptoms should wear a tight-fighting mask anytime they’re around other people for at least 10 days, the CDC recommends.
The governor has been recovering from his infection at his personal home in Greenbrier County, under the medical guidance of his daughter, Jillean Justice-Long, who is a physician, and Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s coronavirus czar.
In his Talkline interview, Justice credited being fully vaccinated and boosted, as well as receiving the monoclonal antibody treatments, for him not suffering a more severe COVID-19 infection.
“Governor Justice didn’t end up in the hospital, Governor Justice didn’t end up in the ICU unit or whatever,” he told Kercheval. “There’s no question as tough as this was or is, it’s nothing to fool around with.”