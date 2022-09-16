Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

As of Friday afternoon, almost all abortions became illegal in West Virginia as Gov. Jim Justice signed a near-total abortion ban passed by the Legislature earlier this week.

The ban is effective immediately. The state’s sole abortion provider, the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, already announced Wednesday that it would stop all abortion procedures because of the new law.

Caity Coyne covers health.

