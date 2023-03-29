Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gov. Jim Justice has signed off on legislation that will change the regulatory requirements for hospitals seeking to expand services.

Justice has approved Senate Bill 613, relating to certificate of need. According to the state Legislature website, the governor signed the bill Tuesday.

— Staff reports

