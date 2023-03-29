Gov. Jim Justice has signed off on legislation that will change the regulatory requirements for hospitals seeking to expand services.
Justice has approved Senate Bill 613, relating to certificate of need. According to the state Legislature website, the governor signed the bill Tuesday.
Certificate of need is a regulatory process in which a health care provider seeking to offer new or expanded services must receive acknowledgement from the Health Care Authority that those services fill an unmet need in the provider’s coverage area.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Mike Maroney, R-Marshall, removes the requirement for a certificate of need for hospital services on a hospital campus, as defined as the “physical area immediately adjacent to the hospital’s main buildings, other areas and structures that are not strictly contiguous to the main buildings, but are located within 250 yards of the main buildings.
The legislation will also increase the expenditure minimum that triggers the requirement for a certificate of need from $5 million to $100 million. Health care providers that spend more than $100 million on a capital expenditure or purchase major medical equipment that exceeds $100 million will be required to obtain a certification of need from the West Virginia Health Care Authority.
Also under the bill, a private practice with at least seven office locations may acquire one MRI machine, regardless of cost, without applying for a certificate of need.
The bill also removes the requirement for a certificate of need for constructing, developing, acquiring or establishing a birthing center.
Two hospital systems in Kanawha County — Charleston Area Medical Center and Thomas Health, a part of WVU Medicine, were divided in their response to the bill.
Dave Ramsey, CEO of Vandalia Health, which comprises CAMC and Mon Health, said previously the bill would “subvert and gut” a health care planning system that West Virginia has had for about 50 years.
CAMC had no comment Wednesday about Justice signing the bill.
Albert Wright, president and chief executive officer of the West Virginia University (WVU) Health System, said previously he supports it.
“[It’s] going to allow hospitals in the state of West Virginia good degrees of freedom to do what they believe is clinically and fiscally responsible within their own campus in their own walls,” Wright said. “But at the same time [it] protects some of the key elements of certificate of need that prevents outside entities from cherry-picking some of the profitable businesses that hospitals do have.”
Thomas Memorial Hospital and Camden Clark Hospital, both part of the WVU Medicine health system, were seeking permission from the Health Care Authority to develop cardiac surgery services at Thomas’s South Charleston facility, an expenditure of about $770,000, according to correspondence with the Health Care Authority.
Jessica Holstein, assistant director of communications for the Department of Health and Human Resources, said CON applicants can submit a formal withdrawal letter to withdraw applications that are affected by the law change.
A spokesperson for WVU Medicine said Wednesday, “We support the bill and thank the Legislature for passing it and the governor for signing it.”