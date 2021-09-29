Gov. Jim Justice continued to send mixed messages during the state COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, urging West Virginians to get vaccinated but also suggesting it is un-American to mandate vaccines.
Justice opened the briefing by spending more than seven minutes listing the 74 COVID-19 deaths reported since Monday, stating, “We’re going to lose a bunch more people, West Virginia, no question about it.”
He said the only thing that can possibly be done to stop more people from dying is for residents to be vaccinated.
However, Justice immediately added, “I do not feel comfortable with this mandates stuff. First and foremost, we are Americans and we do have our freedoms.”
Later, responding to a question about how the state can address the issue of people getting misinformation about COVID-19 from social media, Justice commented, “We want to be respectful of others, do we not? We don’t want a food fight. Sure it’s frustrating, probably to both sides.”
He added, “Both sides have merit. That’s why this great country is founded on freedom.”
Through Tuesday, West Virginia continues to trail the 49 other states and the District of Columbia with the nation’s lowest percentage of total population fully vaccinated, at 40.37%, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While active COVID-19 cases continued to drop from a pandemic high of 29,744 on Sept. 17, falling slightly to 13,344 cases on Wednesday, the state set a new record for COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, at 298. According to the the Department of Health and Human Resources, 86.9% of those patients are unvaccinated.
As of Wednesday, 974 residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 81.4% unvaccinated. Also, 187 patients required ventilators to breathe, with 90.4% of those unvaccinated.
Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University and state COVID-19 czar, noted that numbers of fully vaccinated individuals who are being hospitalized are slowly creeping up toward the 20% mark, a sign those who are eligible should get their Pfizer booster shots.
Marsh said more than 80% of the breakthrough case hospitalizations are patients age 70 or older.
“This is an opportunity for us, if we can have a big uptake in booster shots among people who received Pfizer,” said Marsh, who said booster shot data for the Moderna vaccine has been submitted to the Food and Drug Administration, and those shots should become available shortly.
According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, 14,636 booster doses have been administered since federal approval for the shots was granted Friday.
However, the dashboard shows the seven-day rolling average of vaccinations has dropped to 1,014 doses per day through Tuesday, the lowest level since the state started tracking vaccine doses administered per day.
“We’ve not put out as many doses in the last 24 hours as I’d like to see,” Justice said.
He also urged parents to have their children vaccinated, as vaccination rates among 12- to 20-year-olds remains particularly low.
“If you’re a parent, I don’t see how in the world you don’t get your kids vaccinated, even if you chose not to,” Justice said.
Justice closed the briefing Wednesday by confirming the pending retirement of longtime Public Employees Insurance Agency director Ted Cheatham. He said PEIA chief financial officer Jason Haught will serve as acting director.
The governor downplayed Cheatham’s departure, part of a shake-up in leadership in the Department of Administration, saying, “There’s going to be times when people retire or move on … Our cabinet is functioning and functioning very well.”