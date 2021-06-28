Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, announced her resignation from the agency Monday after more than a year of leading the county’s COVID-19 response.
Young was appointed health officer July 1, 2019, becoming the first woman and the first doctor of osteopathic medicine to hold the position.
According to a news release from the health department announcing the move, Young is leaving for "a new opportunity." She will remain as interim health officer until the position is filled.
“When I became the Executive Director and Chief Health Officer of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, I never dreamed we would be faced with a pandemic that would affect the entire world. We have lost so many lives to this devastating situation. I believe I have done everything I can to lead the Health Department through the pandemic and move it forward successfully," Young said in the release. "I have enjoyed my time with the Health Department and my focus on saving lives. I was presented with an opportunity that I could not pass up, and for that reason, I am leaving my position."
Young was raised in Mullens and attended West Virginia University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in speech pathology and audiology. She received her doctorate from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, and trained at Charleston Area Medical Center upon her graduation.
"Dr. Young has been my student, a friend and a colleague throughout the years. She is an exceptional person. She has done a remarkable job as the Chief Health Officer for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department," Dr. Art Rubin, chairman of the board of health, said in the release. "No one has worked harder than she has during this pandemic.”
In addition to her role as health officer, Young serves as president of the West Virginia Academy of Family Physicians. Before leading the health department, she was president of the Kanawha County Medical Association.
From 2015 to 2018, Young served as the state’s immunization officer, where she was responsible for reviewing medical exemptions for mandatory vaccines. She also worked as the physician director of the state’s immunization services, and medical director for the state health department’s Division of STD, HIV and Hepatitis.
These experiences would color Young’s two-year tenure at the health department, as the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for immunizations for community health, and as an HIV crisis tied to people who inject drugs simultaneously unfolded in the county.
For more than 450 days, Young led the county’s Unified Health Command for COVID-19 response, organizing dozens of coronavirus testing events, and later vaccine fairs.
As the number of HIV cases — along with hepatitis and endocarditis cases — continued to grow in Kanawha County after 2018, Young started and oversaw the county’s HIV Task Force, which brought medical experts and service providers together to try and fill service gaps for at-risk people.
Young’s departure from the health department comes as a seat on its Board of Directors is also open. Board member Danny Scalise previously announced he would be leaving for a job in North Carolina.
Young’s position will be filled via an appointment from the health board. Per code, Scalise’s seat will be filled by appointment from Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.