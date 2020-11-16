Ahead of Thanksgiving next Thursday, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is hosting a week of free COVID-19 testing and flu vaccination sites to help residents prepare as best as possible for the holiday.
On Sunday, the county reported 134 new cases of COVID-19, a record for one-day cases. As of Monday evening, there were 4,485 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kanawha County, 992 of which were active. The number of COVID-19 related deaths was 124.
Health officials are urging residents to keep Thanksgiving celebrations as small as possible, as positive cases and related hospitalizations continue to spike both in West Virginia and nationally. Individuals who plan to celebrate the holiday with family and friends are asked to get tested beforehand, to limit any accidental spread from asymptomatic carriers.
The KCHD will conduct tests at the following locations this week:
Tuesday — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Quincy Center, Belle
Wednesday — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., KCHD, Charleston
Thursday — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Schoenbaum Center, Charleston
Testing is available to anyone and no referral is needed.