The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department's Board of Health named Dr. Steven Eshenaur as the agency’s new health officer and executive director during its Wednesday meeting.
Eshenaur currently serves as the medical officer and as an emergency physician at Jackson General Hospital, in Ripley. He is expected to assume the position in June.
He succeeds Dr. Sherri Young, who has served as interim health officer since resigning from the position last June.
Young was initially named health officer on July 1, 2019 and was the first woman and first doctor of osteopathic medicine to do so.
“It has been the pleasure of a lifetime for me to serve as the executive director and health officer for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, especially during this uncertain and trying time of the COVID-19 pandemic. This role has allowed me to meet thousands of Kanawha County residents as we all watched the world be torn apart over the past two years, and now, attempting to rebuild,” Young said in a Wednesday news release. “I am thrilled with the choice to hire Dr. Steven Eshenaur. He is a retired colonel, with the skills, knowledge and compassion that our community and our health department need moving forward.”
Eshenaur — who is also a doctor of osteopathic medicine — previously served as the state surgeon with the West Virginia National Guard and as medical director at Summit Bechtel Reserve.
“The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has been blessed with a great team that has weathered the COVID-19 pandemic with incredible resolve. Under the extraordinary leadership of Dr. Sherri Young, the health department has excelled and set the highest of standards for public health,” Eshenaur said. “I seek to continue her superb leadership by serving as a member of the team promoting public health to my fellow West Virginians.”