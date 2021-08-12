Athletic boosters and school sports teams looking to the Kanawha County Commission to fund projects now have a new option: get students vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Kanawha County Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved a program to provide financial incentives to school sports teams, bands, choirs and cheer squads that get 90% of their members vaccinated.
The county will use money from the American Rescue Plan to fund the program.
“This is a way to keep our kids safe, to keep them playing on the fields and to make sure that we’re keeping them healthy,” Commissioner Ben Salango said during a special meeting of the commission.
Rev. Matthew Watts, pastor of Grace Bible Church on Charleston’s West Side, brought the commission the suggestion of involving student-athletes in vaccination efforts.
The incentive program will be open to public and private middle school, high school and colleges in the county.
The amount of money the teams receive for hitting the 90% target will depend on the number of participants they have, Salango said. Teams with less than 20 players will be eligible for $2,500; teams with between 21-35 participants can get $5,000; teams with 36-50 participants can get $7,500; and teams with 51 or more participants can get $10,000.
“One of the biggest requests we get every meeting is from athletic teams or from bands or from cheer squads,” Salango said. “They need new uniforms. They need their fields fixed. They need help, and the money’s not always there with the Kanawha County Board of Education, and so they look to us.
“This is a way to really accomplish both things: we can help keep them safe we can keep them playing, we can also help fund those projects that they need funded.”
Cases of COVID-19 have increased in Kanawha County in recent weeks. Active cases have nearly tripled — from 86 to 243 — in the past three weeks. Salango said the number of people on ventilators with COVID-19 at Charleston Area Medical Center have doubled.
Meanwhile, about 45,000 Kanawha County residents — many of whom are middle and high school students — are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine but have not yet gotten the shot, Salango said.
The commission also approved a funding request of $50,000 from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department to pay for a social media and public service announcement campaign promoting COVID-19 vaccines.