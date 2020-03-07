Kanawha County and the City of Charleston are weighing a move to PEIA. Here's what you need to know.

Officials with Kanawha County and the City of Charleston are weighing a potential change in health care coverage for their employees, moving away from their respective self-insured plans to the state-run Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA).
Over the past several weeks, both the city and county have held multiple informational meetings to give employees a chance to ask questions and learn more about the possible move to PEIA.
Here are some of the most frequently asked questions and other things to know about PEIA and the potential transition:
Why is this happening?
Both city and county officials have said their current model of self-insuring is not sustainable. Kanawha County Commissioners have said the county will have to allocate an additional $700,000 every year just to cover health care costs.
Charleston City Manager Jonathan Storage said the city’s projected increase in health care costs for next year is $1.5 million to $2.5 million, meaning health care costs would make up approximately 20 percent of the city's entire budget.
Are the moves definitely happening?
No. The city Finance Committee will vote Monday on the entire proposed budget, with the switch to PEIA already written into it. If it passes the committee, the budget would go before city council on March 16.
The county has not written PEIA into the next year’s budget, however. Commission President Kent Carper said if the county does vote to move to PEIA before the open enrollment deadline, but after the budget is approved, the commission will go back and amend the budget.
What’s the difference between the county/city PEIA pool and the state pool?
There are no differences in the set rates for customers, regardless of the pool. But the non-state agency pool gives cities and counties more say in subsidizing premiums and other benefits, according to the PEIA shopper’s guide.
What if my spouse works for the state?
City and county employees would have the option to stay on their own plan, or they can go on a spouse’s plan. There is no requirement for either, and PEIA representative Jill Beaty said keeping your own individual plan is sometimes the cheaper option.
What medical care providers in West Virginia take PEIA?
All medical providers in the state must accept PEIA in order to operate.
Do the city/county have to offer all seven PEIA plans?
Yes, but they don’t have to incentivize them. Storage said the city will likely financially subsidize just two of the plans: Preferred Provider Benefit (PPB) Plans A and C. The county has indicated it will offer PPB Plans A, B, C and D.
Are pre-existing conditions covered?
All pre-existing conditions are covered, Beaty said.
What if I have to go to the emergency room out of state?
Anytime there is an emergency out of state, you will be billed as though the incident happened in West Virginia, Beaty said.
What if my child is currently receiving out-of-state care?
If care is already underway or has been authorized, Beaty said PEIA prefers to not interrupt current care methods for people or children who receive treatment out of state. So if a child has been receiving specialized care out of state, like at the Cleveland Clinic, PEIA would likely not interfere and ask them to move in-state, she said.
What if the care I need is not available in West Virginia?
PEIA’s third-party vendor, UMR, a UnitedHealthCare company, has a website to help you find the closest providers for whatever care you need.
Are there individual caseworkers?
Yes. Especially in the case of out-of-state and continuing care, Beaty said it’s important to get with a caseworker and make sure care can continue as normal.
What if I would rather go out of state for care?
Unless you have received pre-authorization to go out of state for care, a request to go out of state may be denied if that service is offered in West Virginia, according to Paul White from Assured Partners, the county's current health insurance broker.
What is an FSA?
A Flexible Spending Account (FSA) allows you to deposit pre-tax dollars to pay for health care expenses. FSA’s are available with PPB Plans A, B and D. However, these funds are not portable, and if you change jobs, you typically forfeit the remaining account funds, according to Assured Partners.
What is an HSA?
A Health Savings Account (HSA) is only available with PPB Plan C. It also lets you put aside tax-free funds for medical expenses, however the money is yours and can be rolled over to another job, according to Assured Partners.
What about the clinic?
The city and county have both said the health clinic will remain open.
Can you switch plans?
Yes. You can switch plans every year during the open enrollment period, which is from early April to mid-May.
Unique features for each
Kanawha County
• The county projects a $3 million savings if the move to PEIA is made. Carper said the commission wants to use those savings to help offset some premium costs for employees.
• White said he believes the county will stick with its current dental care provider. However, employees will have to choose another vision provider through the county.
• The plan most similar to the county’s current model is PPB Plan A, according to Assured Partners.
Charleston
• 100 percent of deductibles will be paid by the city under Plan C, Storage said.
• Retired employees will remain under the city’s self-insured program.
• Any current city employee can apply to go back under the city’s self-insured model once they retire.
• Dental and vision coverage will remain the same.