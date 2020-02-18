Kanawha County, PEIA reps explain health plans to county employees

Representatives from Public Employees Insurance Agency and Kanawha County presented health plans and addressed employee concerns during a Tuesday morning work session.
The county is looking to pivot from its current coverage model, where all health care costs are covered by employees and taxpayers, to PEIA. Kanawha Commissioner Kent Carper noted at the Feb. 6 meeting the county stands to lose around $700,000 every year moving forward with its current system.
Each elected official in the county had at least one employee present for the working session Tuesday.
The seven health insurance plans offered through PEIA were explained by Kathryn Simmons, who is the current health insurance broker for the county commission.
Simmons recommended employees choose one of four Preferred Provider Benefit (PPB) plans, which have lower deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums, and also cover some costs for prescription drugs, compared to the three other plans, which are offered through The Health Plan.
Simmons said the plan most similar to the county’s current system is PPB Plan A.
Carper cautioned against the three plans offered through The Health Plan: Health Maintenance Organization Plan A, HMO Plan B and the Point of Service plan, because they essentially don’t cover much. If an employee with one of these plans were to suffer a serious illness, they would be drained by out-of-pocket costs, he said.
“They’re good for an employer or an associate that doesn’t care about anything and will never use any health insurance,” Simmons added, “but unfortunately the reason your all’s health insurance has gone up so much is your associates and your employees and your families use the health insurance plan.”
Questions from county employees during the session ranged from pre-existing conditions, monthly payments, first responder’s retirement to dental and vision coverage.
PEIA representative Jill Beaty said pre-existing conditions are covered under PEIA.
Currently, county employees making under $30,000 pay about $150 per month for health coverage if they have no dependents. If an employee were to move to PPB Plan A, they would pay around $104 per month.
For PPB Plan B, the monthly cost would be $94, PPB Plan C would be $64 and PPB Plan D would be $98.
The county now covers dental costs independently, which won’t change if the county chooses to switch to PEIA, Simmons said. For vision coverage, the county will have to switch to another administrator.
Simmons said retirement plans for paramedics, firefighters and police officers will need to be worked out during a future session.
PEIA also gives employees the opportunity to switch plans after each year.
The move to PEIA would save around $3 million annually, the county projects. Carper said the commission wants to use those savings to help offset future hikes in premiums for employees.
Carper also stressed multiple times that this isn’t a done deal, and future working sessions will be needed to see the process through. He said in the end, it should be clear if this would be the best thing for the county.