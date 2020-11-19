After four straight days of events scattered across the county, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department wrapped up its combined COVID-19 testing/flu vaccination drive Thursday at the Schoenbaum Center on Charleston’s West Side.
The events, dubbed Operation Drumstick, were held as residents prepare for next week’s Thanksgiving holiday, which health officials have warned could lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases as families from different households gather to celebrate.
“This is the year to scale back and make sure we’re all being safe,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer at KCHD. “We know people want to see their family, but we have to think about it in terms of keeping our families safe.”
Over the four days of Operation Drumstick, nearly 2,500 COVID-19 tests were administered and several hundred people received flu shots. As of Thursday afternoon, there were 5,105 cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County, 410 of which are probable. Of the positive cases, 1,023 are active, and there have been 130 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
“We’re seeing 80, 90, 100 cases a day in Kanawha County, when it used to be 20 or 30,” Young said. “That tells us, not only are we in a surge now, but we’re heading toward a bigger surge.”
Kanawha County, home to 10% of West Virginia’s population, recorded its largest one-day increase of COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with 134 reported.
Despite the clear increase in spread, the county was only designated “gold” on the state’s COVID-19 risk map, a classification it also held Thursday. Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said in a Sunday news release that, no matter the county’s status on the map, activity on the ground makes it clear that “Kanawha County is red.”
“When you see this large of an increase in cases, this proves without question that community spread is rampant,” Carper said. “I continue to strongly recommend essential activity only.”
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Young said, the health department has noticed a consistent pattern of increased COVID-19 cases following holidays and long weekends. Over the past month, COVID-19 cases in West Virginia and across the nation have soared. As of Thursday morning, the state reported 37,399 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 11,643 of which are active, with 623 COVID-19 related deaths.
West Virginia has recently set records for the number of new daily COVID-19 cases, the weekly average of new cases and the number of total active cases, as well as the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, those in intensive care units and those on ventilators.
Hospital capacity across West Virginia is shrinking as more people need care, which means residents should be even more aware of the risks they take to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, Young said.
“We don’t need to have large gatherings, we don’t need to have large service this year,” Young said. “We are seeing so much spread, and a lot of our contact tracing recently is coming from large gatherings.”
Dinners and celebrations should be as small as possible, health officials said. If weather allows, they added, families should try to eat spaced apart and outdoors. Buffet-style serving is not recommended and, no matter what, they warned, if people come together, they should all wear masks as often as possible.
“Please remember to stay healthy,” said Monica Mason, of the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority. “At the end of Thanksgiving, we want everyone to be able to come back around that table, healthy.”
Young said the health department would not conduct testing events the week of Thanksgiving, but it would continue testing by appointment at the KCHD office. This weekend, Young said, county officials will plan testing events for the week after the holiday, which residents — especially those who traveled or celebrated in groups — should take advantage of.
For an updated list of free COVID-19 testing locations across West Virginia, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.