As of Friday, 100,000 Kanawha County residents -- 64.5% of those ages 12 and up -- are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a news release from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
The capital county’s vaccination rate is the highest in the state, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources pandemic dashboard, with 561 per 1,000 people in the county fully vaccinated.
“We celebrate this milestone of having 100,000 Kanawha County residents fully vaccinated against this terrible virus. From the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Unified Health Command has made it a priority to get vaccines into arms,” said Dr. Sherri Young, interim health officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “We have crisscrossed this county, covering every mile possible, to make vaccines readily available and accessible to our residents.”
Ohio is the second-most vaccinated county, with 63% of eligible residents fully vaccinated, followed by Hancock (61%) and Tucker (59%) counties. Mingo County holds the lowest vaccination rate, with only 31% of eligible residents fully vaccinated.
Kanawha County’s milestone Friday comes amid the state’s worst COVID-19 surge to date. State leaders said Thursday they believed the surge was slowing, but the number of active cases increased slightly in recent days.
Hospitalizations are down from previous September highs, but health officials say those rates won’t consistently slow until cases do. Deaths, of which there were 166 recorded between Monday and Friday, will be the last metric to drop when the surge ends.
As of Friday, there were 11,926 active cases and 3,935 COVID-19 related deaths.
“While we celebrate this milestone, we also cannot forget so many of our friends and neighbors who lost their lives to COVID-19,” Young said. “Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with them and their families as we honor their memories.”
While vaccination rates in Kanawha increase, the state is still hovering under 52% of eligible residents being fully vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every county in the state continues to show high transmission of COVID-19.
Vaccinations are key to preventing serious illness and death in people who do contract COVID-19.
“I am thrilled we have reached the milestone of 100,000 fully-vaccinated individuals, but there is more work to be done,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “I continue to urge those that are unvaccinated to become vaccinated. This will help lessen the burden on our healthcare workers and allow us to save the lives of so many.”
Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper, in Friday’s news release, said residents in the county willing to be vaccinated are stopping “needless hospitalizations” that are bogging down the health care systems in the region and beyond.
County Commissioner Lance Wheeler, who was diagnosed with a breakthrough COVID-19 infection this week and who credited being fully vaccinated for his mild symptoms, urged more people to follow the example of the 100,000 in the county already fully vaccinated.
“The only way to stop this pandemic is to vaccinate our population and slow the spread of the virus. The vaccination helps stop the virus and lessen the symptoms of the virus if there is a breakthrough infection,” Wheeler said. “We must do what we can to lower our hospitalizations and deaths.”
While local leaders applauded local vaccination efforts on Friday, they also were clear in wanting the success to continue.
“We can’t stop there,” said Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango, “we must continue to fight this pandemic, and I encourage more of our community to step up and get vaccinated.”
The health department is continuing to offer COVID-19 testing and vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the clinic at 108 Lee St. E. The clinic, however, will be closed Monday for Columbus Day.
For information on COVID-19 vaccines, monoclonal antibody treatment or testing, call the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department at 304-348-8080.