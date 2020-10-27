Kanawha County will host a number of sites Wednesday for people looking to be tested for HIV, as well as -- at some locations -- COVID-19, or receive a flu shot or naloxone training.
Testing will be offered from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, the Kanawha City Kmart; West Virginia Health Right's East End location, or the Solutions Oriented Addiction Response location at the Unitarian Universalist Church on Kanawha Boulevard.
The health department will be offering all services, with HIV testing, flu shots and naloxone training in a walk-up tent. COVID-19 testing will be done via drive-thru lanes. Angie Settle, Health Right CEO, said the agency will not be offering COVID-19 testing outside its East End location Wednesday and will instead focus on HIV testing.
Settle said COVID-19 testing will still be offered inside the clinic during normal business hours, as it is every day.
This is the first time in the county that COVID-19 testing has been coupled with HIV testing, though Dr. Sherri Young, health officer at KCHD, said early in the pandemic it was something officials were working toward.
As of Oct. 5, the most recent data shared with the KCHD by the state, Kanawha County had recorded 25 cases of HIV, 20 of which are tied to intravenous drug use. That is an increase compared to 2019, when only 14 of 28 cases were tied to drug use. Kanawha County averaged two cases of HIV tied to drug use annually up until 2018.
The recent increase in the region -- though not reflected yet in total HIV cases -- comes as testing for HIV has decreased throughout the past few months as the COVID-19 pandemic has commandeered resources.
Young has previously said the state, through the Department of Health and Human Resources, requested the health department begin deploying HIV tests alongside COVID-19 tests, especially as those who may be HIV positive could also be at high-risk for the coronavirus.
If someone is unable to get tested Wednesday, they are urged to schedule an appointment through Health Right or the KCHD. Charleston Area Medical Center’s Ryan White Program also distributes free HIV oral rapid test kits, which can be picked up at the clinic any time. For more information, call 304-3488-9337.