To help make Thanksgiving as safe as possible and lower the risk of increased COVID-19 spread over the holiday, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will hold four drive-up testing events next week.
Operation Drumstick, according to a news release, will start Monday, Nov. 13, with COVID-19 testing and flu vaccination events held across the county each day leading to Thursday.
“We’re all looking forward to Thanksgiving dinner with our family, but if we’re not careful, these get-togethers could become COVID-19 super-spreader events,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of KCHD. “If we want to gather with our families, we must do it safely. Testing is one way we can help to stop the spread of this disease.”
COVID-19 cases across West Virginia and the nation have been rising over the past two weeks. According to data from the Department of Health and Human Resources, the state set records for daily positive cases and hospitalizations last week.
For months, Young has urged Kanawha County residents to be careful come fall and winter, as COVID-19 will be compounded with flu season and holiday events that could make it hard to social distance.
Young has said increases in COVID-19 rates have consistently followed long weekends or holidays during the spring and summer months. The holiday season will likely be no different.
Operation Drumstick is a joint effort between the KCHD and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority.
The scheduled testing events are as follows:
- Monday, Nov. 16 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Shawnee Sports Complex, Dunbar
- Tuesday, Nov. 17 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Quincy Center, Belle
- Wednesday, Nov. 18 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., KCHD, Charleston
- Thursday, Nov. 19 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Schoenbaum Center, Charleston