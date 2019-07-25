Kanawha health dept. swears in health officer, hears vaccine clinic update

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department swore in it's new health officer on Thursday and heard an update on its back-to-school vaccination clinic.
Dr. Art Rubin, president of the Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health, administered the oath of office to Dr. Sherri Young, the health department's new health officer and executive director, at the meeting. Young started her duties as executive director on July 1 and is the first woman and the first doctor of osteopathic medicine to be the county’s full-time health officer.
Deborah Snaman, full-time nurse at the Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health, announced at the meeting that the health department will offer walk-in clinic hours for school-required vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 5-9, 2019 with no appointment necessary.
“I’d also like to remind everybody that they don’t have to wait until August the fifth, they can beat the crowd and come in early and get those school required vaccines,” Snaman said.
Students must have their immunization records and insurance information and be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Free or reduced cost immunizations through the Vaccines for Children Program are also available for those without insurance coverage.
West Virginia back to school vaccine requirements are diphtheria; tetanus; pertussis (DTaP or Tdap); polio; measles, mumps, rubella (MMR); varicella (chickenpox); and hepatitis B.
Students entering seventh grade must have proof of diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis and meningococcal vaccines and students entering the 12th grade must have proof of diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis vaccines and a booster dose of meningococcal vaccine.