Another COVID-19 case surge yielded warnings from Kanawha County health leaders Wednesday as hospital capacity shrinks and active cases and deaths are on the rise without any mandated mitigation efforts in place to slow them.
As of Wednesday, there were 18,149 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kanawha County, with 1,437 of those active and 339 deaths, according to the county.
Exactly one year ago, the county reported 395 active COVID-19 cases. Then — although vaccines were not yet available — a statewide mask mandate was still in place. Businesses, events and other entities enforced crowd limits.
That is not the case today, with almost four times as many active cases, nearly all among unvaccinated people.
“What we’re seeing is a significant increase — a surge — in Kanawha County, and it is predominantly in people who are unvaccinated,” said Dr. Sherri Young, interim health officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “Look at the rate of acceleration, the numbers we’re seeing — it’s a vertical line, straight up. We’re going to lose people.”
The current surge is tied to the delta variant, which, studies show, can be more contagious and cause more severe illness in those who aren't vaccinated and contract it.
In the past week, 199 new COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in Kanawha County in children up to age 11, more new cases than recorded for any other age group over the same time. Children this young aren't eligible to be vaccinated and often are being infected because of spread among eligible, but unvaccinated, populations.
Viruses — the flu, coronaviruses and others — also commonly mutate among unvaccinated people. The more vaccinated people who are in a community, the less opportunity there is for the virus to adapt and become resilient to treatments and vaccines, and vice versa.
Vaccination, Young said, prevents this.
While there are some COVID-19 infections among fully vaccinated people, the vaccine is still proving efficient in staving off severe illness in them. Kanawha County has reported 536 breakthrough infections, almost 0.6% of people who are fully vaccinated in the county, according to numbers provided by the state.
Of those who are fully vaccinated in Kanawha, six have died, all over the age of 71. That’s less than .0001% of fully vaccinated people in the county, per state numbers.
Comparatively, 200 unvaccinated people have died with the virus in Kanawha County since the vaccine became available the second week of December.
The data reported Wednesday, Young said, lines up with what has been reported about the vaccines since their initial approval.
“From the beginning of this, we knew the efficacy of the vaccines was about 95%, so we fully expected about 5% of people to have breakthrough cases,” Young said. “The good news about that is, we are looking at those cases, and the people who have had COVID after being vaccinated tend to do a lot better.”
Gov. Jim Justice is adamantly against mandating any sort of COVID-19 mitigation — mask or vaccine — at the state level, despite lamenting the illnesses and deaths from the virus. The governor has said he could change his mind, if medical experts tell him it’s the right thing to do.
Last month, 12 health organizations across the state wrote a letter urging all 55 school districts to implement universal masking in schools — a decision Justice left up to them.
On Tuesday, the state’s Osteopathic Medical Association wrote to the governor requesting “clear leadership” from the executive office on issues surrounding COVID-19. The group said local health leaders are struggling to navigate misinformation in communities — not helped by Justice’s inaction — and specifically called on the governor to reimplement a mask mandate at the state level.
Young said Tuesday she would support a mandate for masking, and that more mask utilization and mitigation strategies are needed, to save lives.
“Yes, I believe we do need masking, and we need directives for such,” Young said. “We understand public health, and the needs of people, the rights of people, but we need to be cautious and careful for each other, and that includes wearing a mask and getting vaccinated.”
As the number of infections continues to grow, so do related hospitalizations, adding more stress to an already overburdened health care system. Kanawha County has not reached critical hospital capacity yet during the pandemic, and neither has the state. If infections don’t slow, however, that could change. This is exacerbated by staffing issues that — outside of COVID-19 — can complicate care for people who need it.
“We’ve had plans in place since the beginning of [the county Health Command] to step in and assist the hospitals, if needed. Staffing is a concern always, and we are prepared to do what we need, though we hope it doesn’t come to that,” Young said. “We have looked at several different scenarios, though, to step in and help, if needed.”
Young urged anyone who is not yet vaccinated to talk to someone they trust about the vaccine and get questions answered from reliable sources. Misinformation, she said, is dangerous and is keeping people from receiving care that could save their lives.
“There are people dying in this pandemic, there are people wishing they’d gotten the vaccine, and 99% of them wouldn’t have died if they did,” Young said. “We have a lot of misinformation out there, and it’s hurting people.”
Young said to talk to doctors and people trained to understand vaccine safety and the science that goes into developing them. When reading online, people should get information from agencies that officially study the vaccine, such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.
She urged people to be wary of at-home treatments for COVID-19 that are spread through social media. She specifically warned people not to take Ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug commonly used as a dewormer for livestock and pets, and sometimes for treatment in humans, to treat COVID-19.
“Taking Ivermectin in large doses — that’s not good,” Young said. “If you have a legitimate prescription for it, take your medication, but what we’re seeing is misinformation taking over.”
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will host a drive-thru COVID-19 testing and vaccination event from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Schoenbaum Center, 1701 5th Ave., and another, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, at the health department, 108 Lee St. East.