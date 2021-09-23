Kanawha County officials are urging residents to get their flu vaccines sooner rather than later in order to avoid a “twindemic” as COVID-19 cases are still high in the state and as experts predict a worse-than-usual 2021-22 flu season.
Last year’s flu season was abnormally low compared to other years, and flu vaccine distribution was a bit higher, said Dr. Sherri Young, interim health officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
That was aided by a statewide, universal mask mandate and other mitigation efforts meant to slow the spread of COVID-19. Such mandates and policies have not been implemented this year, statewide or locally, despite record setting COVID-19 infections.
“This year we’re back open, we’re back to interacting, we’re seeing each other more,” Young said. “Respiratory illnesses that we didn’t see last year because of masking and other policies are already being detected. We have to expect that the 2021-22 flu season is going to be bad.”
Last week, the Greenbrier County Health Department implemented a county-wide, universal indoor mask mandate through an order by the health department administrator. So far, it’s the first and only county in West Virginia to do so.
On Thursday, County Commission President Kent Carper said he does not believe a mandate, at this time, is a solution for Kanawha.
“It’s easy to go around and order something. It’s different to enforce it,” Carper said. “My intention right now in this county is only doing what we can [realistically] do.”
Anyone over 6 years old is eligible for the flu vaccine. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, through funding from the county commission, is providing the flu vaccine free of charge. People who need a shot can go to the health department, at 108 Lee St. East, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointment is necessary.
Flu season is approaching as the state’s hospitals report being overrun and overcrowded, largely due to unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.
“We need to make sure we’re keeping people out of the hospitals right now,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, who received her flu shot at the health department along with Kanawha County commissioners Lance Wheeler and Carper on Thursday. “This is not just about protecting our community, but protecting our physicians, our nurses, our school teachers.”
Goodwin said local leadership was asking one thing of their residence as fall approaches: get two shots — one for COVID-19 and one for the flu.
“This is the best way we have to protect each other and our state,” Goodwin said.
If a severe flu season does hit the state, Young said, the consequences could be devastating. There’s already a health care worker shortage. Those who are working are exhausted. Resources for battling other public health threats are being sapped by necessary COVID-19 responses.
“We’re still dealing with COVID-19 and it’s a growing threat. If we have a high flu count this year, it could very easily cripple our health care system,” Young said.
And as the seasons change and allergies also ramp up for people, Young said testing — for both COVID-19 and the flu — can be an easy and effective tool to stay safe and healthy. The health department, Young said, is averaging about 100 COVID-19 tests a day. Several clinics, health care centers and pharmacies in the county are also aiding in this effort.
“We’re happy with that number of tests right now,” Young said.
The flu and COVID-19 can present more serious symptoms than allergies. Young said allergies will often present with a cough and a clear, runny nose, but no fever.
“A tell-tale sign of a more serious infection is the fever — body aches, chills and the fever. If you have those, you probably aren’t experiencing allergies,” Young said.
When in doubt, she continued, it never hurts to be tested.
“Be tested for both [the flu and COVID-19], and get protected against both by being vaccinated for both,” she said.
Wheeler, with the Kanawha County Commission, said that while he isn’t concerned about getting seriously ill from the flu, he understands it’s his responsibility as a community member — and leader — to protect others.
“Am I, as a healthy 31-year-old, worried about the flu for myself? No, I’ll miss a few days of work and recover,” Wheeler said. “Am I worried about spreading it to someone else? Absolutely.”
The current predicament, Carper said, was “in a sense preventable” if policies and practices were already in place to slow disease spread.
“But we are where we are now,” Carper said, “and how in the world can we have a major flu outbreak today.”
While COVID-19 cases may, for the first time in weeks, be on the decline, hospitalizations and deaths will continue to increase for some time due to the current surge. Carper warned against trying to predict infection curves.
“They may be right,” he said, “but they’re betting with their life.”