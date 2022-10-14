Kanawha officials say the federal government might not issue a disaster declaration in regard to flooding that affected more than 100 homes in the eastern part of the county on Aug. 15.
A disaster declaration would allow affected residents to apply for federal assistance.
C.W. Sigman, the county’s director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said Friday the declaration is not out of the question, but also “isn’t a shoo-in.”
The flood particularly affected the Kelleys Creek, Hughes Creek and Campbells Creek areas.
The county submitted to the state flood response-related costs totaling $974,997. The county’s threshold for triggering a disaster declaration increased on Oct. 1, the start of the federal fiscal year, from $741,055 to about $800,000, Sigman said.
Additionally, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has disallowed the county from including about $500,000 in damages to streams in the area, Sigman said. Instead, FEMA said the Natural Resource Conservation Agency, a federal agency, can do the work.
“But that agency has told our state emergency management that they are not doing that,” Sigman said. “So, the state emergency management [agency] is arguing the case that it should count for us.”
Sigman said Friday the flood resulted in some debris that blocked streams that, if not corrected, could cause more flooding in the future.
“The county believes that, if debris is not removed, in another big rain event, the flooding may be made worse due to the blockages,” he said.
The county wrote a letter to its congressional delegation asking for support for a request by the state that it combine disasters and submit to the federal government a “package” that includes events in Kanawha, Mingo and Fayette counties.
“If this can be done, the people of Kanawha County could receive the help they need in this dire time,” the letter reads. “However, if this plan is not approved, we could have a situation where Kanawha countians that lost everything are left out where their neighbors in Fayette County, where the disaster threshold is lower, receive much-needed federal assistance.
“We need your help to avoid this unfair outcome. The residents of Campbells Creek, Hughes Creek, and Kelleys Creek should not be penalized because they live in the state’s largest county,” the letter said.
Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said Thursday the county has done all it can do to help get federal assistance to affected residents.
“Our people have done everything possible to document these damages,” Carper said. He added that the state’s response has been “fantastic.”
Sigman said he’s unsure when the federal government might decide whether to issue a disaster declaration or not.
In a news release Friday, Gov. Jim Justice announced that he has requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for summer flooding in the state, including that on Aug. 15.
“Due to the damages incurred by these communities in the wake of the wettest summer on record for West Virginia, supplementary federal assistance is necessary to ensure the protection of life, property, public health, and safety, and to avert the threat of further disaster,” Justice said in the release. “I hope that President [Joe] Biden and FEMA agree and approve our request quickly.”
In an email, a representative from FEMA said a review of the state's request for disaster declaration is in process.
"FEMA will review all information collected during the preliminary damage assessment to determine whether federal assistance is warranted," Nicholas J. Morici, FEMA Region 3 supervisory public affairs specialist, wrote.
Also Thursday, commissioners discussed how to help residents who lost their home heating systems during the flood. County Manager Jennifer Herrald said the the county is working on a plan and will contact several agencies. Officials hope to have a plan together by next week, she said Friday.
Also Thursday, commissioners approved distributing a $25,000 ALL-Kan small-business assistance grant to Elkview Health LLC, to purchase equipment and hire a part-time employee.