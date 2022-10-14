Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Kanawha officials say the federal government might not issue a disaster declaration in regard to flooding that affected more than 100 homes in the eastern part of the county on Aug. 15.

A disaster declaration would allow affected residents to apply for federal assistance.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you