For the first time in 480 days, no new COVID-19 cases were reported to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on Thursday, according to a news release.
The county has been reporting less than 10 new cases a day for about a week, but Thursday marks the first time that count has dropped to zero.
“This is amazing news,” said Dr. Sherri Young, executive director and health officer at KCHD in the release. “As a community, we came together to fight this pandemic. It shows vaccinations work.”
Since cases started being recorded last year, Kanawha has confirmed 15,667 total COVID-19 cases, 60 of which are currently active.
According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources, about 57% of Kanawha County residents over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Another 8% of the population is partially vaccinated.
A walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Kanawha- Charleston Health Department.