Paul Nusbaum, a public health leader who served as Department of Health and Human Resources cabinet secretary under governor Bob Wise, died on Tuesday at age 71.
Nusbaum was a member of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s Board of Health at the time of his death.
He is remembered by colleagues as being smart, kind and dedicated to public health education.
“Paul’s life was committed to improving the health of all West Virginians, particularly the most vulnerable,” said current DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch in a statement this week. “Initiatives and programs he championed at DHHR allowed for many successes in the years that followed. I am honored to call him my friend and join his family and all those who loved him in mourning his loss.”
Nusbaum served as DHHR secretary from 2001 to 2005. There, he oversaw and led the state’s tobacco use prevention plan and supported local health authorities interested in limiting public tobacco usage. Reports and plans developed by Nusbaum then — and in years after — were critical to developing current programs and policies, according to a DHHR statement.
Dr. Cathy Slemp, who worked with Nusbaum as the state Health Officer and in other positions throughout the years, remembered him as “a person of amazing energy and passion.”
“So many of us working with him early in our careers valued his ability to build relationships, invest in people, and use humor to put those around him at ease,” Slemp said. “He was a force to be reckoned with and always good to have on your side.”
He was always looking to help advise on “a host of” public health issues, both during and after his time as DHHR secretary, she said. He was always ready to “roll up his sleeves and pitch in.”
That commitment to public health was something he kept up “to the very end,” Slemp said. In recent years, Nusbaum advised and lent hefty praise to Kanawha County health leaders as they grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Few were as able as he to disarmingly use a phone call to reach out and share ideas for good,” Slemp said. “It always made me smile to be the recipient of those over many, many years.”
Nusbaum was appointed to the Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health in 2019. At meetings, he was always quick to joke and to offer insights to his colleagues, often informed by his years of experience.
In 2019, he told the Gazette-Mail he was passionate about public health, particularly in rural areas and communities.
Before joining DHHR, Nusbaum worked as a health care consultant. He founded a string of long-term care facilities across the state.
He served as an advisor to governor Earl Ray Tomblin and was appointed to numerous boards throughout the state by governors Arch Moore, Jay Rockefeller and Gaston Caperton.
According to his obituary, Nusbaum is survived by his wife, two children and his brother and sister. Condolences can be sent to the family at barlowbonsall.com.
“Paul Nusbaum knew how to think big, be heard, and make a difference,” Slemp said. “The valley and the state are all a little quieter without him here; yet, he has also left his mark on them for the better, in ways that only he could do.”