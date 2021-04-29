The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic next Friday for people with autism and other development disorders.
The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 7, at Bible Center Church off Corridor G, according to a news release. A second clinic will be held the same time and place on Friday, May 28, for people who need second shots.
Those who opt to use the clinic can choose to be vaccinated in their car or inside a “sensory sensitive environment,” according to the release. The tailored event will have smaller crowds and wait times than regular vaccine clinics. There will also be visual supports available, which are non-verbal tools that can help people with autism spectrum disorders communicate.
The clinic comes through a partnership between the health department, the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, Community Autism and Education Systems (CARES), the Bible Center and the Autism Services Center.
Representatives from the Autism Services Center and Community Autism and Education Systems will hold trainings for volunteers before the event, according to the release.
“We appreciate the help of CARES and the Autism Services Center in putting this clinic together,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, in the release. “We hope this event makes getting a COVID-19 vaccine a little easier for people with development disorders, their families and caregivers.”
Vaccines will also be available to family members and support staff for people with developmental disorders.
The clinic will be by appointment only. Those interested should call 304-348-8080 to schedule a time.