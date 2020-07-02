KCHD, KCEAA announce more COVID-19 testing events

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority will have drive-up testing events next week in Charleston and the Institute area.

Everyone is encouraged to take advantage of the testing, especially those who have traveled to areas with increased COVID-19 cases. Appointments are not necessary.

Drive-up testing events are as follows:

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

2 to 7 p.m, Friday, Shawnee Sports Complex, Dunbar.

Previously announced testing events are also scheduled at the following dates and times:

11 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 12, London First Church of God (walk-up), London

Noon to 4 p.m., July 18, More Excellent Way Life Center Church, 504 Virginia St. W.

Anyone who is unable to attend one of the drive-up events can make an appointment with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Clinic by calling 304-348-1088.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, July 2, 2020

Adkins, Anne - 6 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Morton, Freda - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Nunn, Terry - 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Olive, Rex - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Reynolds, George - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Rhodes, Ella - 4 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Rose, Carol - 10 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Waldron, Helen - 1 p.m., Forks of Coal Cemetery, Alum Creek.

Wibberg, David - 11 a.m., St. Anthony Catholic Church, Charleston.