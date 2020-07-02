KCHD, KCEAA announce more COVID-19 testing events

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority will have drive-up testing events next week in Charleston and the Institute area.
Everyone is encouraged to take advantage of the testing, especially those who have traveled to areas with increased COVID-19 cases. Appointments are not necessary.
Drive-up testing events are as follows:
8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
2 to 7 p.m, Friday, Shawnee Sports Complex, Dunbar.
Previously announced testing events are also scheduled at the following dates and times:
11 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 12, London First Church of God (walk-up), London
Noon to 4 p.m., July 18, More Excellent Way Life Center Church, 504 Virginia St. W.
Anyone who is unable to attend one of the drive-up events can make an appointment with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Clinic by calling 304-348-1088.