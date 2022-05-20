After initially announcing it would close its monoclonal antibody clinic due to a limited supply of the drugs, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said Friday it will keep the clinic open until its “current supply is exhausted.”
The clinic is operated out of the health department and is the only remaining non-hospital provider of outpatient monoclonal antibody treatments in the state. Monoclonal antibody treatments are given to people who are COVID-19 positive to help them combat the virus and its side effects.
Dr. Steven Eshenaur, health officer at KCHD, said Friday that further discussions with state and local health leaders made it clear the health department should continue offering its treatments. While hospitals in the region are using their doses for patients, most of the outpatient use has occurred at the health department, Eshenaur said.
“Initially, looking at the big picture, we were trying to be a good steward of a very limited resource,” Eshenaur said. “After further conversations with the affected entities, our local health facilities [including Charleston Area Medical Center and Thomas Health] would like us to continue to [offer the treatments] until our supply is exhausted.”
The initial decision to shutdown Kanawha-Charleston’s clinic and send remaining doses to hospitals came after the state Board of Pharmacy announced a plan to reallocate all available doses still to hospitals for inpatient use. Eshenaur said the Board of Pharmacy has “been wonderful” to work with on COVID-19, and is trying to balance “meeting everyone’s need” in the face of limited resources.
For several months, production of Bebtelovimab, the monoclonal antibody treatment proven to be at least somewhat effective against current COVID-19 strains, has been stalled nationwide. In response, the federal government has been limiting allotments of the drug sent to states for administration to patients.
For now, KCHD will continue to receive monoclonal antibody doses.
Eshenaur said West Virginia currently receives about 145 weekly doses of the drug. Of that total, about 48 doses go to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
“That’s a lot -- a third of the entire state’s allotment -- going to one outpatient care facility,” Eshenaur said.
Current projections nationally show federal funding streams for COVID-19 response, including treatments like monoclonal antibodies and pills from pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Merck, running out in July unless further action is taken by Congress.
Nationally and in West Virginia, this is occurring as virus rates are increasing following several months of decreases, partially due to new strains circulating.
Eshenaur said it’s difficult to predict what virus trends will look like in coming months.
“But it is concerning to not have treatment tools available on an outpatient basis to keep patients out of the hospital,” he said.