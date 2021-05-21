The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will hold a second COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week for people with autism and other developmental disorders, according to a news release.
The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 28, at the Bible Center Church off Corridor G. Those who attended a similar clinic two weeks ago are encouraged to return to receive their second dose of vaccine. Those needing a first dose are also invited.
The specialized clinic offers shorter wait times, smaller crowds, visual supports for people with autism and a low-stimulation environment to ensure comfort for those with developmental disorders.
Vaccines will also be available to family members and caretakers of people living with developmental disorders, according to the release.
To make an appointment for the clinic, call 304-348-8080. Those ages 12 and up are currently eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines.
The targeted clinic is a joint effort of the health department, the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, Community Autism Resources and Education Systems, the Autism Services Center and Bible Center Church.