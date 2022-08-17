Friends, family and former colleagues of the late Paul Nusbaum gathered at the Kanawha County Courthouse Wednesday to celebrate his legacy with a posthumous award recognizing Nusbaum’s dedication to public health.
Nusbaum, who served as the Department of Health and Human Resources cabinet secretary under governor Bob Wise, died in February at the age of 71. At the time of his death, Nusbaum was serving as a board member on the Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health.
The Dr. Rahul Gupta Outstanding Public Health Leadership Award was established in March by the Kanawha County Commission to recognize an “outstanding” commitment to public health in Kanawha County.
Nusbaum’s son, Michael Nusbaum, accepted the award on his family’s behalf. Michael Nusbaum said he and his family “sincerely appreciate” the honor, and this his father would have appreciated the sentiment.
“I hope people remember that he cared deeply for this community, Kanawha County, Charleston and West Virginia as a whole,” Nusbaum said. “It’s very bittersweet to accept this. I miss my father every day. I wish he were here, but I’m happy to be surrounded by people who love him.”
Paul Nusbaum served as DHHR secretary from 2001 to 2005. There, he oversaw and led the state’s tobacco use prevention plan and supported local health organizations interested in limiting public tobacco usage. Reports and plans developed by him then — and in years after — were critical to developing current programs and policies followed by the agency.
Dr. Art Rubin, who knew Paul Nusbaum for years and who served as chairman on the Kanawha-Charleston Health Board while Nusbaum was a member, said he remembers his friend by how he approached public health policy and individuals affected by it.
“He really did care about people, and he always took good policy over politics,” Rubin said. “He had this wealth of knowledge, history, information and background that no one else really did.”
Before coming to public health policy, Paul Nusbaum served as a health care consultant and founded a string of long-term care facilities across West Virginia.
While his legacy in practice centers on public health, those who knew him also remember his sense of humor and empathetic nature. He was always looking to help and offer advice, said Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, but he also knew how to keep up morale.
“You always knew when Paul was in a room because he was so damn loud, and that laugh,” Goodwin said. “But you [also] always knew he was in a room because of the people surrounding him. They wanted to know what Paul knew, and he knew more than most.”
At Health Board meetings, Paul Nusbaum was always quick with a joke. He would regularly engage his colleagues with questions about their own families and lives, Rubin said.
“When I think about him I think about his larger-than-life personality, his jokes -- the good and the bad, there were quite a few bad ones -- and the love he held for his family,” Michael Nusbaum said. “He had a dedication to helping people out, even when he was sick. That never went away.”