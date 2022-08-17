Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Friends, family and former colleagues of the late Paul Nusbaum gathered at the Kanawha County Courthouse Wednesday to celebrate his legacy with a posthumous award recognizing Nusbaum’s dedication to public health.

Nusbaum, who served as the Department of Health and Human Resources cabinet secretary under governor Bob Wise, died in February at the age of 71. At the time of his death, Nusbaum was serving as a board member on the Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health.

Caity Coyne covers health. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.

