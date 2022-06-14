After several attempts to both partially and completely repeal West Virginia’s certificate-of-need process failed during the 2022 regular session, lawmakers on the Joint Committee on Health and Human Resources heard more about the policy and the agency overseeing it during Tuesday’s legislative interims.
Barbara Skeen, interim executive director of the state Health Care Authority, walked members of the committee through the process to apply for a certificate of need and gave details on how the authority oversees the program.
Certificate of need, or CON, is a regulatory process that requires entities looking to create or expand health care services to receive a legal document proving those new services fit an unmet need in the area.
Skeen holds two positions within the authority — executive director and head of certificate of need— and is one of just six people total who work there. Before 2017, the agency employed about 40 workers, but legislation passed that year cut most of those positions. Certificate of need, she said, is “by far” the largest responsibility the authority oversees.
In an average year, there are about 40-50 certificate of need applications filed. Most, Skeen said, are approved. This is largely due to technical support offered by the authority when an entity reaches out looking to file an application.
“We’re often asked why there aren’t a lot of CON denials, and it’s because of these initial contacts we have with applicants prior to them actually submitting an application,” Skeen said. “It starts with a phone call … once they answer a few questions, we usually know if [the entity] won’t be approved, and we explain the circumstances.”
Proposed services or expansions are evaluated using a “needs methodology,” which varies depending on the types of health care services the organization is looking to offer, and where. Some counties are classified as “closed,” meaning there is no need existing for the county to justify opening more services.
The needs methodology is based on current services available in the region and the population that is being served by those services, or that could be served.
Some services or specific situations are exempt from certificate of need in the state, and exemptions can be applied for anytime. Most, Skeen said, are granted.
Tuesday’s discussion in the Joint Health Committee touched on a number of topics previously debated at length during this year’s regular session. Early in that session, lawmakers on the House Health Committee voted down a bill to totally repeal the state’s certificate of need laws.
Other efforts to repeal parts of that code, specifically relating to the creation of methadone clinics and birthing centers, failed on the final night of session after gaining bipartisan support throughout the 60 days.
It was a blow to supporters for certificate of need repeal, who believe the laws restrict fair competition in the health care field and limit options for patients.
Those who want the state’s certificate of need laws to remain on the books believe they protect patients and keep necessary health facilities that serve some of the state’s most vulnerable open.
More than 75% of patients in West Virginia are government payers, meaning their health insurance comes from PEIA, Medicare or Medicaid. Critics of certificate of need repeal have said that if the laws are removed, there would be no guarantee facilities that come into the state would cater to these patients, as those programs reimburse less for services than private insurers.
Critics of certificate of need — including House Majority Leader Amy Summers, R-Taylor, and Delegate Heather Tully, R-Nicholas — shared several concerns regarding the program during questions to Skeen on Tuesday.
Summers, a registered nurse and longtime supporter of certificate of need repeal who has sponsored bills to remove it from state code for several years, said she wishes the agency would evaluate “quality of care” as more than just the physical structures and staffing available from applicants.
Tully, a nurse practitioner and vocal critic of the laws, said she’s concerned that the authority acts as “the gatekeeper” for what services are approved or denied in areas. She said it’s alarming that there is “little accountability” from the authority to ensure entities that are approved meet the needs they claimed they would on their applications adequately.
Skeen said the Health Care Authority, through language in state code, isn’t responsible for that oversight and doesn’t have access to the information or data that would allow them to be.
Following the discussions held during the regular session, Skeen said a task force was formed to do a top-to-bottom review of certificate of need policies and procedures. While some changes will be minor, like updating outdated language, there could be larger adjustments, too, that are brought to the Legislature for a vote at a later date.