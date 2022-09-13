After nearly nine months of debate that started before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, West Virginia lawmakers passed a law Tuesday severely limiting access to abortions in the state.
House Bill 302 was introduced during a special session that started in July. The bill stalled when members of the Republican supermajority couldn’t round up enough votes to pass the proposed law as it stood then.
As the Senate and the House both considered and passed the bill on Tuesday — 24-5 with five members not voting in the former and 77-17 with six members not voting in the latter — the Rotunda was filled with shouts, stomping and noisemakers from abortion rights supporters.
Through debate of the bill in both chambers, members of the public were removed from galleries for shouting and booing their lawmakers. House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, ordered the galleries of the House to be cleared as protesters stood up and chanted, “Our lives matter” and “Shame on you,” among other things. At least one protester — who started the uprising in the House gallery — was escorted out of the Capitol by police.
The bill passed Tuesday is much different than the one proposed in July due to an amendment adopted by the state Senate.
Per that amendment, which passed via voice vote, adult victims of rape and incest can receive abortions up to eight weeks into pregnancy if there is a report made to law enforcement. Children who become pregnant through rape or incest have up to 14 weeks, and would either have to make a report to law enforcement or be examined by a medical professional, who would then likely report the incident as they are mandated reporters by state law. Victims must wait 48 hours after making a report to receive the abortion, and the same doctor who initially treats a patient cannot perform their abortion.
Miscarriages, ectopic pregnancies and still births are not considered abortions under the bill.
Any abortions that are performed must be done by either a medical doctor or a doctor of osteopathic medicine who has admitting privileges at a hospital licensed by the state Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification. If an abortion is performed outside of the exceptions listed, then physicians will face the state Board of Medicine, which could pull their licensure.
Medical professionals and others who are not certified to perform abortions but do so anyway would face felony charges and up to 10 years in jail.
Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, works as a physician and said he’s spoken to several OB-GYNs who are seriously considering leaving the state due to these threats. They don’t want to lose their licenses, he said, for “possibly misinterpreting medical emergencies.”
“I’m not sure we [the Legislature] can completely define what a medical emergency is, and that’s a concern,” Stollings said. “Just as we’re bringing in … many jobs, good jobs, manufacturing jobs, we’re now sending the wrong message to [prospective residents] as to whether or not we’ll be able to provide to them adequate obstetric-gynecologist care.”
Sen. Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, said he wanted fellow physicians — Takubo is a pulmonologist — to wait and see the language in the bill before getting upset. Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, expressed discontent that doctors — namely OBGYNs — weren’t more involved in the ongoing legislative process and had to wait until now to see that language.
Most of the changes to the bill introduced and adopted on Tuesday seem to be the result of back door meetings and deals cut between lawmakers instead of in a conference committee that legislative leaders previously said was going to take place, but never did.
Tuesday was at least the 10th time this year West Virginia lawmakers have sat in their respective chambers debating how to widely limit reproductive health care, abortion and exceptions for rape and incest. Most of the arguments stated previously by lawmakers both for and against the bills did not change Tuesday.
Democrats — who mostly voted against the bill in both chambers — argued that it removes liberty and bodily autonomy from people who can get pregnant by dictating and limiting their choices of care, while also harming doctors responsible for providing that care. Republicans argued that life is sacred and should be preserved whenever possible. Some of the latter — including Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, who was the only Republican in the Senate to vote against the bill — thought the rape and incest exemptions went too far.
“At what age do we execute a child for the crime of the father,” Tarr said. “I’m confident this bill limits abortion in West Virginia [but] … the vote now, my concern now, is at what age do we execute an innocent life?”
Tarr said he knew West Virginians for Life, an anti-abortion advocacy group, would be “scoring” lawmakers’ votes on this bill. Since it allows even some exceptions, he said, they will not score people who vote for it favorably, hence his vote against.
In the House, lawmakers voted down an amendment to the bill that would have implemented a referendum to allow residents to vote on restricting abortion access. Such a measure, argued Delegate Kayla Kessinger, R-Fayette, is unneeded, as Amendment One — which ended the constitutional right to abortion in West Virginia — was passed by residents in 2018.
That constitutional amendment, however, did not relate to outright bans on the health service. It also barely passed, with about 295,500 West Virginia voters — 16% of the state’s total population and just 51.7% of all votes cast — in favor of the ballot measure.
Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, said the Legislature’s passage of the bill on Tuesday was a dark, disappointing day for the state of West Virginia and its people.
“Tomorrow we should fly the flag at half staff,” Hornbuckle said, “because the West Virginia GOP killed liberty today.”