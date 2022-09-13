Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

After nearly nine months of debate that started before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, West Virginia lawmakers passed a law Tuesday severely limiting access to abortions in the state.

House Bill 302 was introduced during a special session that started in July. The bill stalled when members of the Republican supermajority couldn’t round up enough votes to pass the proposed law as it stood then.

Caity Coyne covers health. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you