West Virginia reported 224 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as active cases increased slightly to 813. That’s one more active case than was reported Tuesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ state COVID-19 dashboard.
To date, 6,872 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, with two of those deaths reported overnight. More than 86% of deaths that have occurred since vaccinations began in January 2021 have been in people who are unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Wednesday, 109 residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including two children. Of those patients, 25 were in intensive care units and 12 were receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 49% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated, per the dashboard. That increased to 52% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and to 58% unvaccinated for people on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 48% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.