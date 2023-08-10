When Jaime Simmons learned her partner would be transferred to Select Specialty Hospital-Charleston earlier this summer, she said it felt like coming back to her alma mater.
Dwayne Cochran spent five weeks at the long-term acute care facility last fall, and the staff remembered.
“I was stunned that they remembered us,” Simmons said. “They remembered our names. They remembered why we were there the last time.”
This month, the facility is moving to the third floor of Charleston Area Medical Center Memorial in Kanawha City. It will start receiving patients at Memorial Aug. 15.
The 32-bed hospital, formerly located inside Saint Francis, specializes in acute care for those who are critically and chronically ill and need long-term care, often on a ventilator.
Select Specialty Hospital-Charleston is a step down from a traditional intensive care unit. Staff aim to get patients eating, breathing, walking, speaking and thinking again. The goal is to prepare them for their next step in recovery, whether that is at home or another facility such as a rehabilitation hospital. The average patient stay is around a month.
Patients at SSH-Charleston come from all over West Virginia, although most are from the southern part of the state. The private rooms all have ventilators, and some have dialysis systems built into the wall.
Select Medical operates four of the five long-term acute care facilities in the state, and is the only provider to offer ventilator care, said Frank Weber, CEO of SSH-Charleston. All five long-term care facilities serve as hospitals-within-a-hospital.
“The last three years has shown the importance of LTACHs with helping with that continuum of care,” Weber said.
While SSH-Charleston has its own staff of nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists and other medical professionals, it can also contract with CAMC to provide services like X-rays and access to other specialists, said Weber.
“For us to be able to provide to our community the service that we provide here and do it well, we find it better to partner with an organization such as CAMC Memorial to be able to have the specialists available to use and all the other items that are available,” he said.
SSH-Charleston used to be housed at CAMC General, but that hospital ran out of space, said David Ramsey, CEO of Vandalia Health, which owns CAMC.
The facility moved to Saint Francis, but CAMC and SSH-Charleston have been talking since “practically day one” about partnering again, Ramsey said.
“Nobody wants to be called a chronically ill patient,” Ramsey said. “It takes a lot of focus, a lot of care ... an awful lot of attention, and these folks are experts in it.”
Saint Francis is moving in more of an orthopedic direction, Weber said. SSH-Charleston patients require a different level of care.
The hospice services at CAMC Memorial is another example of a hospital-within-a-hospital, according Ramsey.
To make room for SSH-Charleston, the hospital recently moved acute care beds to a different area of the building, Ramsey said.
Medicare has a mechanism that pays for long-term acute care patients, Ramsey said. Most at SSH-Charleston will be paying through Medicare.
The goal of SSH-Charleston is to “let hope thrive,” something Simmons experienced first-hand.
Her partner, Cochran, was suffering from severe sepsis. She visited every day and saw the level of dedication and care given to her partner.
“There’s not much turnover. It’s the same people. They are truly dedicated to what their mission is,” she said. “I feel like when we left we were friends.”
The staff at SSH-Charleston treated Cochran with a month-long antibiotic protocol, along with physical therapy. He also received social interaction from the staff. A doctor addressed underlying issues that resulted in Cochran being sick. His medications were adjusted so that he wasn’t as drowsy all the time.
Simmons said he came out of the center healthier than he was before he had sepsis and was able to transition to a skilled nursing facility.
“Now, you can see his old personality,” Simmons said.
