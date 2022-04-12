The Kanawha County HIV Task Force — which is headed by the state Department of Health and Human Resources — met for the first time since February on Tuesday. There, both state and local health officials gave updates to response programs meant to quell the spread of HIV, which has been growing in the county and elsewhere — driven by injected drug use — since 2018.
When COVID-19 began in 2020, the state DHHR, along with its local counterparts, was forced to reallocate resources and personnel away from other diseases and onto COVID-19 response, said state health officer Dr. Ayne Amjad.
“Some of our disease investigators were employed to do contact tracing [and] many of our surveillance staff were tasked with helping to respond [to COVID] to provide assistance there,” said Suzanne Wilson, the director of the state Bureau for Public Health’s division of STD/HIV. “As things have slowed down, it’s allowed us to be a little more focused on getting additional trainings done, putting more people in the field, and getting more positions created and filled to support the [HIV] response.”
As of last Thursday, Kanawha has reported eight total new HIV cases reported in the state in 2022, with seven of those tied to intravenous drug use. In 2021, the county reported a total of 56 new HIV diagnoses, with 43 of those reporting IV drug use.
Cabell County so far this year reports a total of 17 new HIV cases, with 15 involving injected drugs — nearly half as as many as the county reported last year, when there were 33 total HIV cases with 32 tied to IV drug use.
On Tuesday, reports from local agencies centered on restarting outreach events that were difficult to host throughout the winter months because of inclement weather.
Wilson also shared an update from Dr. Christine Teague, who heads the Ryan White Program at Charleston Area Medical Center hospitals but who was unable to make Tuesday’s meeting. Teague’s report included efforts to work with CAMC’s emergency departments to make automatic HIV testing a part of the intake process for people who come to the hospital with substance use disorder.
The Ryan White Program is also waiting to hear from two grant programs that would allow it to build capacity around its mobile medical unit and to carry Pre-exposure Prophylaxis — a medication that can protect people who are at-risk for HIV — in the unit for patients.
Wilson said the state has gained approval to bring on a third disease intervention specialist who will work full-time on HIV response in Kanawha County.
That person will hopefully start work in the next month, Wilson said.
The epidemiological makeup of HIV diagnoses in Kanawha County has remained consistent, Wilson said. A little over half are men, about 80% are between the ages of 20 and 40 years old and 80% also report being unhoused or unstably housed at the time of their diagnoses. About 93% of those diagnosed have also been diagnosed with hepatitis B, Wilson said.