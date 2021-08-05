Uninsured West Virginians have just 10 days to apply for private health insurance coverage through the Marketplace, as the Affordable Care Act’s Special Open Enrollment period will close Aug. 15.
Those who need help enrolling or learning about available plans in the Marketplace can use the WV Navigator — free for in-state residents — by visiting https://acanavigator.com/wv/home or calling 1-844-WV-CARES.
“West Virginians have 10 days left to sign up for quality, affordable health insurance and I encourage every West Virginian without coverage to visit healthcare.gov before the deadline to find a plan that works for you and your family,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in a news release.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 8.2% of West Virginians — nearly 147,000 people — were uninsured in 2019, the most recent data available from the organization. Of those, 44% were on employer plans, 27% were on Medicaid and 19% were on Medicare.
Out of the uninsured, about 17,600 were under the age of 18. Nearly 129,300 were adults between the ages of 19 and 64.
So far in 2021’s enrollment period, 19,381 people have enrolled in Marketplace plans in West Virginia. In 2020, a total of 20,066 people chose plans from the Marketplace, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Those numbers are a noticeable drop from 2018, when 27,400 West Virginians chose coverage from the ACA Marketplace.
Most West Virginians who are not insured qualify for coverage: 46% through Medicaid and 39% through tax credits due to decreased income levels. Only 13% of those who are uninsured — about 18,400 people — are ineligible for financial assistance through the marketplace due to higher income levels.
President Joe Biden announced a special enrollment period for the ACA in January, later granting another extension for the period to last until Aug. 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Affordable Care Act Special Enrollment Period has been a lifeline for thousands of West Virginians and Americans without healthcare coverage,” Manchin wrote in the news release. “This ACA Special Enrollment Period has allowed more than 19,000 West Virginians to find health insurance during a global pandemic. The American Rescue Plan also made healthcare more affordable by increasing premium tax credits, leading to lower premiums and cheaper health plans for many West Virginians and their families.”
Provisions in the American Rescue Plan Act, passed by congress in March to expand and implement support for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, lowered coverage premiums. The plan also expanded eligibility for tax credits — usually reserved for those ineligible for other coverage — for people within certain income brackets.
People who received unemployment benefits in 2021 are also eligible through provisions of the ARPA for free private insurance until qualifying for other plans, according to the Act.