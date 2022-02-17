COVID-19 related deaths are still on the rise in West Virginia, and will likely continue ticking upward over “the next week to three weeks,” according to Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University and the state coronavirus czar.
As of Thursday, deaths in the state totaled 6,146, with “some” of those being reconciliation deaths, Gov. Jim Justice said during Thursday's COVID-19 news briefing. He did not specify how many deaths reported since Monday were reconciliations. Forty-two of those deaths were reported overnight, per the state dashboard.
“As we look at West Virginia, the governor just read over 150 names of great West Virginians and we’ve recognized through this pandemic -- and recognize immediately today -- that these deaths can largely be prevented by having folks get fully vaccinated and boosted,” Marsh said. “We see that nationally we are in the midst of a reducing number of cases from the omicron variant and a reduction in the number of [people] hospitalized, but we are not seeing a reduction in the number of deaths at this point.”
The Department of Health and Human Resources' COVID-19 dashboard was updated around 4 p.m. Thursday instead of the regular 10 a.m. time. DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said this was due to a power outage with the state vendor that processes and reports West Virginia’s COVID-19 results.
That outage affected 13 states and territories that rely on the system, Crouch said.
West Virginia reported 1,478 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday -- the highest number of new cases reported so far this week. Active cases totaled 4,857, 414 less than were reported Wednesday.
As new case counts and hospitalizations have decreased over recent days, Marsh said the most recent surge is slowing, but is not yet over.
“We know that the omicron surge is still not absolutely done in West Virginia. We still see the number of people dying every day to be way, way too high, and we see hospital numbers being higher than we would like them,” Marsh said.
On Thursday, 753 people were hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 193 were receiving treatment in intensive care units and 112 were on ventilators.
More than 64% of those hospitalized report being unvaccinated. That climbs to 77% for those in intensive care and 80% for those on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
To date, about 56% of eligible residents report being fully vaccinated, per the dashboard. Of those fully vaccinated, about 42% have received a booster shot.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.