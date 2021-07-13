While the number of confirmed cases of the more virulent COVID-19 delta variant in West Virginia held steady at 17 on Tuesday, Dr. Clay Marsh warned of subtle signs that the virus is spreading.
Marsh, vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University and state COVID-19 czar, said state COVID-19 hospitalizations have ticked up from 62 to 80 in the past week, while COVID-19 patients in the ICU increased from 22 to 39.
That breaks what had been an ongoing trend of declining COVID-19 hospitalizations, he noted during the state COVID-19 briefing Tuesday.
“We absolutely know the delta variant will grow in West Virginia,” Marsh said of the variant, which he said is 50% more infectious than the original virus, and 2.6 times more likely to cause infected individuals to require hospitalization.
Marsh warned that the delta variant is displaying a logarithmic growth curve nationally, going from accounting for about 10% of all COVID-19 cases in mid-June to just under 52% as of July 3.
He said the delta variant is hitting states with low vaccination rates particularly hard, including Missouri, Arkansas and Louisiana.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control, those states are ranked 38th, 49th, and 47th, respectively, in rankings for percentage of population fully vaccinated.
As of Wednesday, West Virginia ranked 42nd on the CDC’s list, with 38.7% of the total state population being fully vaccinated.
Marsh said individuals who are unvaccinated or have had only one dose of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are highly susceptible to the delta variant.
“We have a number of people highly susceptible to serious disease, being unvaccinated or partially vaccinated,” he said.
Conversely, he said the infection rate for fully vaccinated West Virginians is 0.1%.
State vaccination rates have plummeted in the past two months. In the past week, the state administered a total of 4,851 doses, an average of 693 doses per day, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources' COVID-19 dashboard.
At its peak in early March, the state was administering more than 20,000 doses a day.
Marsh has previously said that one particularly worrisome aspect is that children do not appear to have natural immunity to the Delta variant, as they have with the original COVID-19 virus.