As 3,606 new COVID-19 cases were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday, coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh said the state should expect to see continued increases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths in coming weeks.
Of 396,343 cases reported since the pandemic began in spring 2020, 15,906 — 1,333 more than Tuesday — are currently active.
Marsh said that, while some estimates show a peak hitting in early February, many things could change between now and then. As cases continue to increase, hospitalizations will follow, then deaths. The actual toll from omicron might not be realized for several more weeks.
“Now is the time to be cautious, to upgrade to a good mask — ideally an N95 — and to get vaccinated and boosted,” Marsh said.
He urged people to take advantage of resources being provided by the federal government, including the free at-home tests currently offered — which can be requested at https://special.usps.com/testkits — and free face masks, which are expected to be available next week.
To date in West Virginia, 5,576 people have died of COVID-19, with 15 of those reported overnight, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources' coronavirus dashboard.
DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said the state’s county alert map — which indicates the rate of COVID-19 spread in all 55 counties — was back up on Wednesday and has been updated to meet new pandemic protocols set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Such protocols included shortening the isolation period for people who are positive for COVID-19 down to five days, a change the state already applied to its active case counts earlier this month.
As of Wednesday, 915 people were hospitalized in West Virginia with COVID-19, including 15 children. That’s 61 more patients than reported Tuesday, according to the DHHR. Of the total COVID-19 patients, 215 are in an intensive care unit — including one child — and 125 are receiving care on a ventilator.
About 69% of people hospitalized are not vaccinated. That increases to 85% for those in the ICU and 90% for people on ventilators.
So far, 15 hospitals across the state have requested staffing assistance from the West Virginia National Guard, including Charleston Area Medical Center. Maj. Gen. William Crane, who serves as adjutant general for the Guard, said 180 Guardsmen were on their way to Camp Dawson, in Pendleton County, for training. Crane said 350 members of the Guard will be trained to assist hospitals. Because of this, all the requested staffing needs will be met, he said.
As the state has yet to see a peak in cases, Marsh said it’s a critical time to be vaccinated and boosted for those who have yet to do so. The number of unvaccinated people is still “a concern,” he said.
About 55% of eligible West Virginians — 944,754 people — are fully vaccinated against the virus. Another 9% — 153,151 — are partially vaccinated. Of those who are fully vaccinated, 39% — 368,948 people — have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is age 12 and older and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson single shot two months ago.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to avoid severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.