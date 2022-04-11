West Virginia reported 128 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as active cases fell to 321. That’s 37 fewer active cases than reported Friday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources' COVID-19 dashboard.
The state reported two additional COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 6,755. More than 87% of deaths occuring in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in people who are unvaccinated.
During Monday’s COVID-19 news briefing, state coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh said West Virginia’s rT value was beginning to increase again despite the state’s low cases, hitting .97 on Monday. When the rT value exceeds 1, it means the transmission of the virus is growing.
“We know that although our numbers do look very promising and are moving in the right direction, we need to keep our guard up,” Marsh said. “It’s important to recognize that we are not finished with COVID until COVID is finished with us.”
The new BA.2 variant — or the omicron “stealth” variant — is still growing across the United States. It’s not yet the dominant strain in West Virginia, “but it most certainly will be,” Marsh said.
None of this information is meant to scare people, Marsh said, but rather remind them that the pandemic is not over even as low case counts continue.
As of Monday, 101 West Virginians were hospitalized for COVID-19, including three children. That’s 15 fewer patients than reported Friday, per the dashboard. Of those patients, 34 are in an intensive care unit — including one child — and 16 are receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 54% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. That increased to 59% unvaccinated for patients in the ICU and 63% unvaccinated for those on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 45% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.