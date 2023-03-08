Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — Four members of the Marshall University community discussed topics related to HIV/AIDs or addiction on Monday during an AIDS Awareness Week event at the university Monday.

During the HIV/AIDS and Addiction panel discussion event in Marshall’s Drinko Library, Margaret Sullivan, Allison Carey, Britton C. “Cody” Lumpkin and Tijah Bumgarner discussed topics ranging from the work of the ACT UP Oral History Project to the representation of HIV/AIDS or addiction in media.

