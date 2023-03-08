HUNTINGTON — Four members of the Marshall University community discussed topics related to HIV/AIDs or addiction on Monday during an AIDS Awareness Week event at the university Monday.
During the HIV/AIDS and Addiction panel discussion event in Marshall’s Drinko Library, Margaret Sullivan, Allison Carey, Britton C. “Cody” Lumpkin and Tijah Bumgarner discussed topics ranging from the work of the ACT UP Oral History Project to the representation of HIV/AIDS or addiction in media.
Sullivan, who is Marshall’s Scholarly Communications Specialist, discussed some of the history of HIV/AIDS and provided her scholarly analysis of “the ACT UP Oral History Project as purposeful use of what’s called affect in queer memory construction.”
Sullivan showed clips from or about the ACT UP Oral History Project, including interviews and parts of one of its “political funerals.” Sullivan also discussed how the ideas of several writers relate to the ACT UP Oral History Project and provided “a personal reflection” on her past experiences meeting individuals “who did not live through the epidemic.”
Carey, who is a Marshall professor and chair of its English Department, discussed HIV/AIDS in relation to Appalachia, including its representation within two works of Appalachian literature: “Scissors, Paper, Rock” by Fenton Johnson and “The Prettiest Star” by Carter Sickles.
Carey said that “both novels are preoccupied with issues of truth and memory” and that their authors “have broken the silence in Appalachian literature about the AIDS crisis in Appalachia.”
Lumpkin, who is a visiting assistant professor at Marshall, discussed the representation of HIV/AIDS in films from the 1980s and 1990s, including “Buddies,” “An Early Frost,” “The Ryan White Story,” “Longtime Companion” and “And the Band Played On.”
“We have to think about these films as time capsules,” Lumpkin said while discussing “Buddies,” a film he said was inspired by the Gay Men’s Health Crisis Buddy program. “They reflect an era … that, you know, would seem strange to us, but also startlingly relevant to … our own lives.”
Bumgarner, who is a filmmaker and Marshall professor, discussed the representation of addiction in media and also discussed and played the trailers for some of her own work that relates to addiction, including her documentary film “Picture Proof” and her fictional series “Her Hope Haven,” which she said will be screened at Marshall’s upcoming HerdCon.
In addition to Monday’s panel discussion, Marshall’s AIDS Awareness Week events will include a HIV/AIDS and Addiction Resource Fair from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 in the Drinko Library Lobby.
Three trainings, including a “Be the One Ally Training” at 10 a.m., a “Naloxone Training” at 1 p.m. and a “SMART RxUniversity Training” at 2 p.m., will also be held Wednesday.