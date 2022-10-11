Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

RajKhanna_GeneralDentistry.jpg
Marshall Health oral surgeon Raj K. Khanna, professor and chair of dentistry, oral and maxillofacial surgery and residency program director, works with a dental patient.

 Submitted by Marshall University

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine has received the green light to expand its dentistry department.

Marshall announced last week the Commission on Dental Accreditation gave approval for the school to implement an optional second year of training into its general practice dental residency. The commission also approved the school to increase its enrollment from three one-year general dentistry residents to five total residents, two of whom will be second-year residents.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University.

