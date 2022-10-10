Following the COVID-19 pandemic, counselors and social workers in Cabell and Wayne counties report students are utilizing mental health resources in their schools more often.
Counselors and social workers were available to aid students in a variety of concerns before the pandemic, but staff said the pandemic diminished the stigma around mental health concerns, and more students take advantage of the resources available to them.
“The pandemic basically amplified that mental health was a thing,” said Huntington High School counselor Christine Gleason. “The pandemic certainly highlighted and amplified something that was already there, so now it’s a good thing. You need to check your mental health.”
Monday, Oct. 10, is World Mental Health Day, and counselors in Cabell and Wayne explained students with mental health and other concerns have many options to find support.
In Cabell County Schools, Gleason said in addition to having access to student support staff in the schools, students also have access to a couple different virtual means to express concerns, such as “Stop It” and “Let’s Talk” on the district website.
The district is currently in the process of rolling out the “Rhithm” program, which is a wellness tool where student support staff can check in with students, students can take surveys on how their lives are going at the time and watch educational videos with advice on different topics.
Gleason described this program as one that quickly checks in with students about how they are feeling and anything they would like to talk about, and counselors can check the results.
Gleason said she likes “Rhithm” because the questions are not just about whether students are feeling happy or sad.
“I really like — it’s not just happy and sad — like I really like how there are more questions like one that’s asking ‘How is your social life going?’ ” she said. “And with this, you can say, ‘OK,’ ‘Great.’ People can choose that they are having a disagreement or even that they are having a serious conflict right now. It’s more in-depth.”
Bradley Jordan, lead counselor for Wayne County Schools, said the district’s five mental health specialists see an average of 90 students per week throughout the county.
When including each school’s counselor and some shared social workers, Jordan estimated more than double that amount of students get seen by student support staff each week.
Jordan and other mental health specialists said they are seeing much higher numbers of students with anxiety and depression.
Jordan said the student support staff work to build relationships with students.
“Mental health is just the same as your physical health,” he said. “People seek out, when you don’t feel well and you’re sick, you seek a medical doctor. The same needs to be done with your social emotional health.”
Students can also reach out to support staff in Cabell and Wayne counties through Schoology, some counselors said. If students do not want to ask to leave class or want to send a message while outside of school, Schoology can be a great resource not just for mental health concerns, but casual check-ins with counselors.
Wayne County Schools mental health specialist Kelli Barksdale said while she works with students from kindergarten through their last days as seniors, Schoology has been beneficial to connect with her high school students.
“I use Schoology a lot with my high school kids,” she said. “I serve students K (kindergarten) through graduation, and I use Schoology a lot for those who I don’t want to pull out of class all that often but I still want to check in with. There are students who I communicate with daily using Schoology.”
No matter how students reach out to their counselors, social workers or even just their teachers for advice, staff emphasized that the school employees are there to keep students safe and healthy.
Cabell County Schools social worker Erica Hardesty said students can even come to their offices if they just need a break, and she’ll provide fidget tools, a listening ear or help in any way she can.
Hardesty also said if what a student needs is outside of her ability, she will help get them connected with someone who can help.
“Anytime, that’s what we’re here for,” she said. “Even if you are worried about something that you don’t know if I can be able to help you, I can at least get you to, I can connect you with someone who can help you.”