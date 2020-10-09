Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday that bars in Monongalia County will be allowed to reopen beginning Tuesday.
Justice said during Friday's COVID-19 briefing that state agencies will be monitoring locations to ensure public health guidelines are followed much more strictly this time around.
"With this reopening, we are stepping up enforcement by sending more [Alcohol Beverage Control Administration] agents and more State Police to the area," Justice said. "Bars that don't enforce these guidelines, where we see a bunch of people packed in with no mask-wearing, including in lines outside of your bar, you will be shut down again."
Bars in the county have been shuttered since Sept. 2, shortly after photos went viral showing nearly 100 West Virginia University students lined up outside a downtown bar and none wearing masks. This was the second time the state closed bars in Monongalia County — the first being on July 13, after health officials claimed they caused a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Justice said there will be consequences for establishments that don't follow the guidelines.
"The ABCA will enforce these guidelines," the governor said, "and any bars that don't comply will have their license suspended."
Although the message might come off as stern, Justice said, any bars that fully commit to following COVID-19 guidelines, or those who ask the state for help so guidelines can be enforced, will not be punished.
"Please, I don't like anything that becomes threatening, but you've got to listen to us," he said. "You've got to do everything in your power, [so] that we don't slip back into where we were before."
In other news Friday, five West Virginia counties are now in the orange category in the state's color-coded school reopening map. Cabell, Doddridge, Harrison, Logan and Mingo counties will not be permitted to hold in-person schooling or play sports next week if the counties are orange at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Kanawha County moved into the gold Thursday, or the level below orange — schools in the county were allowed to return to in-person instruction on Monday for the first time this school year.
There are 20 active COVID-19 outbreaks in state public schools, including Kanawha County's Ruffner Elementary with two confirmed cases, and South Charleston Middle School, with three.